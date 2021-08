LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has completed the signings of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Norway international Odegaard was on loan in the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be $41 million. Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract. Ramsdale joined from Sheffield United for a reported fee of almost $33 million. He will provide competition for Bernd Leno.