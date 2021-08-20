More than a movie: Local kids get free screening of 'In The Heights' at Cinema Salem
SALEM — This life-changing moment is on the house. Several Salem organizations teamed up Thursday to provide children and youth of color a special, free screening of "In The Heights," a musical adapted to the silver screen by director Jon Chu. The story centers around Usnavi de la Vega, a Dominican bodega owner in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights who dreams of a better life.www.salemnews.com
