If you want to cut back on your drinking, you might be better off fitting it all into one day. A new study from Soongsil University in South Korea found that people were more likely to get stomach or bowel cancer when they drank “more than three times a week than if they drank the same amount in just one or two days.” Looking at medical records from 12 million people in South Korea, the team found that drinking over the course of just one or two days each week made a difference, even if it was the same amount of alcohol in total. The reason for this might be because “drinking a certain amount triggers risky cell changes but extra alcohol above that threshold doesn’t make it worse.” The study also showed that all drinkers had a higher risk of cancer when compared to those who abstained altogether.