Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Rig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields start the week higher with key Fed policy event in focus

The Chicago Fed will release its July national economic activity index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markit is set to release its purchasing managers' index flash readings for August at 9:45 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday morning, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual central banking event,...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs raises odds on US Fed taper announcement in November

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow. In a...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Rally on Chatter of Fed Delayed Quantitative Easing Tapering

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session sharply higher, lifting the U.S. crude benchmark above $65 per barrel (bbl). The rally came after weaker-than-expected economic data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve would delay tapering its quantitative easing program until later this year, weakening the dollar index that, along with risk-on trade sentiment across financial markets, fueled buying interest.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks end mixed as investors parse Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes and the latest economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 66.57 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,894.12. The S&P 500 was up 5.53 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,405.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.87 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,541.79.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold rises on weak economic data

CHICAGO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as investors reacted to weak economic data. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 11.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.65 percent, to close at 1,789.8 dollars per ounce. The...
Marketsmining.com

Gold price extends gain on virus concerns, weak economic data

Gold is heading for its fourth straight gain as investors turned to the safe haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,786.45 per ounce by 11 a.m. EDT, its highest in over a week. US gold futures also advanced 0.7% to trade at $1,790.70 per ounce in New York.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as investors parsed a slew of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 14.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 35,499.85. The S&P 500 rose 13.13 points, or 0.30 percent, to 4,460.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 51.13 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,816.26.
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Ride Current Market Rally on Solid Economic Data

Wall Street has again impressed investors with the two major indices hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, to close at all-time highs on Aug 6. Investors seem to be optimistic about the latest jobs report, which highlights improving...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. dollar skids amid weak economic data

NEW YORK, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday as market participants digested the latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.58 percent at 92.9582. In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.1748 U.S....
U.S. Politicsactionnewsnow.com

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
Marketsdallassun.com

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 22.3 U.S. dollars, or 1.25 percent, to close at 1,806.3 dollars per ounce. Market analysts noted...
Marketskitco.com

Gold spikes above $1,800 on weaker dollar, sentiment favoring the Fed to back-peddle tapering timeline

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
Industryrigzone.com

Oil Dips on Negative Chinese Economic Data Reports

The ongoing Covid-19 shutdown in China applied pressure on oil prices Monday with multiple economic indicators being reported lower. Oil fell for a third consecutive day as Chinese economic data disappointed and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand. Futures declined 1.7% on Monday, the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a 10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment. Official data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of 6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4799. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733 per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the yuan's value over mid- to long-term. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have reinforced easing PBOC's easing measures. "Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign, especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more pressure," Wu said in a note. Many market economists and analysts believed more easing measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely. "We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive at pushing belated infrastructure projects," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy actions." Earlier in the session, China's central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6594 -2.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Chinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures declined on Monday, with rebar leading the declines after falling to an over 10-day low, as slower-than-expected growth in industrial output and cooling construction activities in the country weighed on prices. China’s industrial production rose 6.4% in July from the same month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy