Coros Vertix 2 review (early verdict): serious Garmin Fenix 6 rival with dual-GPS and epic battery life

This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. There's one clear go-to smartwatch for iOS: that's the Apple Watch. But for Android, there hasn't been that singular option. Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 finally be that watch? At Samsung's newest folding-phone-focused Unpacked announcement where the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones were unveiled, the company also announced its latest watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, which can be preordered now and go on sale Aug. 27. They're the first Samsung watches to have a new Google co-designed Wear OS 3, which isn't coming to other watches until next year. Following the already-excellent Watch Active 3, will the Galaxy Watch 4 be even better? It certainly looks like it.