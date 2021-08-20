Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bournemouth snap up former England defender Gary Cahill

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Je6iJ_0bXZYZfL00
Gary Cahill left Crystal Palace at the end of last season on a free transfer (Scott Heppell/PA) (PA Archive)

Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season and will step into the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign.

Cahill will bring experience to Scott Parker’s young squad at the Vitality Stadium, with a CV that included 61 England caps, two Premier League titles and a Champions League winner’s medal.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the finest defenders to have played in the Premier League.

“Gary has a wealth of experience and knowledge which can only benefit our squad, especially the younger members who have been performing so admirably for us this season.

“A player of his stature and standing in the game was always going to be coveted once he had left Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

“The fact he has chosen to sign for us speaks volumes for our club, our new management team under Scott Parker and the ambition we have going forward.

“We believe this signing is a real coup and a huge statement of intent from the club and everybody at Vitality Stadium is looking forward immensely to working with Gary.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Gary Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#England#Uk#Chelsea#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Bournemouth serious about signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Bournemouth interested in signing Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham. According to Football Insider, Bournemouth have reopened talks to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur this season. Carter-Vickers was on loan to the Championship club last, and his impressive performances have convinced Bournemouth that he is their main...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton: Club linked with veteran defender Gary Cahill

Southampton are looking for a replacement for Jannik Vestergaard and have apparently shown interest in 35-year-old Gary Cahill. According to a new report from The Telegraph, Southampton have shown some interest in defender Gary Cahill who is currently a free agent after playing last season with Crystal Palace. Cahill has...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Southampton aiming to sign Gary Cahill on free transfer

Southampton are hoping to sign free agent Gary Cahill this summer, according to a report by the Telegraph. At 35 years of age, Cahill has enjoyed a fine career at the top of the English game. He has played 16 seasons of Premier League football, racking up 394 appearances across spells with Aston Villa, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace. In those games, he has scored 18 goals and kept 103 clean sheets, making PFA Team of the Year three times.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Cahill set to complete free transfer to Bournemouth after leaving Crystal Palace earlier this summer with Scott Parker hoping his former England team-mate can provide much-needed experience for promotion push

Gary Cahill is poised to complete his move to Bournemouth following a medical today. The 35-year old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace and has opted to sign a one year contract with the Championship side where manager Scott Parker is targeting promotion. Parker believes Cahill’s vast experience...
SoccerYardbarker

Former Celtic defender named Newcastle U23 boss

Former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell has been confirmed as the Newcastle United U23 manager. The defender, who made 150 appearances for Celtic between 2006 and 2010, has been out of work since leaving Partick Thistle in 2019. The 39-year-old came through the Newcastle Academy from 2001-2004 before making a permanent...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Aston Villa snap up Caleb Chukwuemeka

Villa have completed the signing of teenage forward Caleb Chukwuemeka from Northampton Town. The 19-year-old is the older brother of Carney, the FA Youth Cup winner who made his senior Villa debut at the end of last season. Caleb, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Cobblers, making 28 appearances in...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Maritzburg snap up Skelem from Stellenbosch FC

Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of Lelethu Skelem from Stellenbosch FC, with Judas Moseamedi set to move in the opposite direction. Skelem was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs but the Team of Choice have moved swiftly to acquire the services of the dangerous attacker. The 23-year-old...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Former Celtic defender being linked with Rangers move

After Celtic’s recent form and performances, it pretty much looks like the club will challenge the Rangers for the Premiership title this season. But could one of the Hoops’ former players end up playing for Steven Gerrard’s side this time around?. It is safe to say that the Rangers have...
SoccerBBC

Lucy Bronze: Manchester City and England defender has knee surgery

Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze has had knee surgery following her involvement in Team GB's Olympic football campaign. The 29-year-old reigning Fifa Best Women's Player made 28 appearances for City last season, helping them finish runners-up in the Women's Super League. Bronze played four Team GB matches in...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Reading Snap Up Free Agent Junior Hoilett

Completely out of the blue, Reading have their second signing of the summer: Junior Hoilett. The 31-year-old winger, who was a free agent after leaving Cardiff City at the end of last season, has joined on a one-year deal. Arriving before midday on Friday means he’ll be eligible for the matchday squad on Saturday.
Premier LeagueESPN

Brighton ease past Watford to go joint top of Premier League

Brighton moved joint top of the Premier League as first-half goals by Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay earned them a comfortable 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday. Defender Duffy struck with a bullet header from a corner after 10 minutes to give the hosts the perfect start. - Insider...
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticises new refereeing approach after Man Utd draw at Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed the Premier League’s more lenient refereeing approach is in danger of turning English football from volleyball or basketball into rugby. The Manchester United manager was speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday. Saints took a first-half lead when Che Adams’ effort deflected past David de Gea with Mason Greenwood levelling things up after the break.

Comments / 0

Community Policy