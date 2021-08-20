The Second Careers of American Football Players

Whilst for most of us a career in the NFL would constitute having completed life, for these retired sports stars, they were only kicking off. It turns out that NFL players have a variety of transferable skills under their belts and these lot put it to good use. We've rounded up some of the more unusual careers of ex-football players, so whether you're thinking of retiring from the game, or just feel like being a little bit nosey, we've got you covered.