Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Reify Health Takes Clinical Trials To Patients For Better Sampling, Faster Outcomes

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The urgency to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 led to the realization that clinical trials are in dire need of a rethink. Testing new drugs and medical treatments to make sure they’re effective and safe for humans is a long and arduous process that’s beset with inefficiency. “I’ve always been...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Health Clinics#Drugs#Innovation#Aws#Studyteams#Care Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Public HealthThrive Global

Dr. YiDing Yu of Olive: “Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care ”

Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care — As we discussed earlier, COVID-19 revealed a lot of faults in the healthcare system. At Olive, our AI automation technology is cutting trillions of dollars of waste in the healthcare system. The ability to streamline healthcare from the first moment a patient is seen by a provider offers the phenomenal opportunity to improve healthcare for all.
IndustryFiercePharma

FDA hands Cara, Vifor a consolation prize with Korsuva nod in pruritis for chronic kidney disease patients

Chronic kidney disease patients on hemodialysis who suffer the relentless itch of pruritis finally have some relief. The FDA has approved Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma’s Korsuva for the condition. The drug, which is injected three times weekly, offers significant improvements in safety and effectiveness on the current variety of antihistamine treatments used to combat pruritis.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Recipes for Trial Acceleration & Improved Patient Engagement Through Comprehensive, Integrated Mobile Clinical Services, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how an integrated approach to the use of mobile clinical services can make trials both more patient-centric and attractive to investigator sites, potentially giving a competitive advantage in the competitive enrollment process. Through case studies, insights into the depth and breadth of the LabCorp Database and its potential uses will be provided. The presenters will also show how real-world data can support and improve clinical guideline development and adherence, and how partnerships within healthcare can increase adoption of standards of care and drive medical innovation.
Healthhealio.com

No new safety signals reported with aflibercept 8 mg in patients with wet AMD

A phase 2 trial investigating an 8 mg dose of aflibercept revealed no new safety signals compared with aflibercept 2 mg in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, according to a press release from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. A higher proportion of patients who received the 8 mg dose of aflibercept in...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Addressing Medically Complex Patient Challenges: How LTACHs Help Health Systems Improve Care and Reduce Cost

Recent data shows that patients admitted to short-term acute care hospitals (STACHs) have increasingly complicated medical conditions. This has led many hospitals to seek support from experienced management partners in the long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) space to help address the unique needs of this critical population. While medically complex and critically ill patients make up only 5% of the U.S. patient population, they account for 50% of healthcare spending.1.
HealthMedagadget.com

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is Driven by Increasing Focus on Improving Public Health

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Introduction. Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market’. According to the report, the global remote patient monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a method of healthcare delivery that uses the latest advances in information technology to acquire patient data, a part of traditional healthcare settings. The COVID-19 pandemic, connected health, and RPM are more important, as they enable physicians to monitor patients without having to come into contact with them, thus preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96002-6, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. “This study was supported by Fundo de Incentivo a Pesquisa at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre (FIPE/HCPA).”. “This study was partially funded by the Coordenação de...
Healthdrugstorenews.com

Improving patient outcomes with data

LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Craig Ford outlines some of the ways pharmacies can use data on social determinants of health to inform their clinical offerings and improve patient health. Patient health is impacted every day by social, economic and environmental factors — also known as social determinants of health, or SDOH....
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Genevant and Takeda to develop gene therapies for liver diseases

Genevant Sciences has signed an international partnership and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop and market new nonviral gene therapies for the treatment of up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases. Genevant will be eligible for up to $303m upfront, as well as potential milestone payments, apart from royalties...
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

FDA grants expanded indication for rivaroxaban related to PAD population

Janssen Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted an expanded indication to rivaroxaban, now allowing it for use in patients who had recent lower-extremity revascularization due to symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The approval is for rivaroxaban (Xarelto) 2.5 mg twice daily in conjunction with aspirin 100 mg once daily, according...
Amazondallassun.com

MindRhythm Raises $5 Million to Solve the Triage Problem in Stroke

Seed Round Enables MindRhythm to Complete First-of-its-Kind Clinical Trial. CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / MindRhythm, a medical technology company focused on preventing neurological injury in stroke, today announced it has raised $5 Million in an oversubscribed round of seed funding. A diverse group of sophisticated investors participated in the round, with a mix of family office, venture capital, and individuals dedicated to the company's mission: Principal investors include Pierre and David Lamond; Corey Goodman, PhD, Managing Partner of venBio and Board Chairman for MindRhythm; DCVC; Aestus Capital; Perseverance Capital Management; Blue Fog Capital; Franklin Berger, Managing Director at FMB Research and Kyle York, CEO and managing partner of York IE. Early funding was provided by Laman Ventures, the venture fund of Lou Lavigne, former EVP and CFO of Genentech, and his wife Nancy Rothman. The company was incorporated in 2019 by John Keane, President and CEO; Wade Smith, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, and President of The Neurocritical Care Society; and Paul Lovoi, PhD, CTO and product inventor.
Healthbiospace.com

Injectable Drug Approved to Stop the Itch for CKD Patients on Hemodialysis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of the injectable drug KORSUVA (difelikefalin) in treating moderate to severe pruritus in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis for chronic kidney disease. KORSUVA, the product of the collaboration between global pharmaceutical firms Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics, is a first-in-class...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

AllStripes Secures $50M to Advance Global Rare Disease Research Platform

– AllStripes, a San Francisco-based healthcare technology company dedicated to unlocking treatments for people affected by rare diseases, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Lux Capital, a current investor, joined by JAZZ Venture Partners, Spark Capital, Medidata Solutions, McKesson Ventures, and Maveron. The round also included participation from angel investors including Arif Nathoo, CEO of Komodo Health, and Leila Zegna, Director of the Kabuki Syndrome Foundation.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

How Patient Interactive Systems Minimizes Nurse Burnout & Facilitates Patient Education

How interactive patient systems help hospitals support their nurses – ultimately allowing them to provide better patient care and work at the top of their licensure, while also educating patient in their care plans, and enhancing the overall patient experience with no expense to the nursing staff. ———————————————————————————————————————————— The critical...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Physicians measure contrast sensitivity in patients with cataract

Advances help gain clearer image, enhancing decision-making process. Reviewed by Augustine Bannerman and Filippos Vingopoulos, MD. A quick test with active learning algorithms may give physicians a novel way to measure contrast sensitivity (CS) when evaluating patients before cataract surgery, according to Augustine Bannerman, an undergraduate research assistant, and Filippos Vingopoulos, MD, both from the Harvard Retinal Imaging Laboratory at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston.
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

Phase 2 trial will investigate vaccine’s ability to boost existing immunity from prior COVID-19 vaccination or disease. Immune responses against circulating SARS-CoV2 variants will also be assessed. Preparations ongoing to support Phase 3 development. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 23, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today the initiation of...
HealthMedscape News

Only Partial Improvement in Health-related Quality of Life After Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection With Direct Acting Antivirals in a Real-world Setting

Results From the German Hepatitis C-registry (DHC-R) Valerie Ohlendorf; Arne Schäfer; Stefan Christensen; Renate Heyne; Uwe Naumann; Ralph Link; Christoph Herold; Willibold Schiffelholz; Rainer Günther; Markus Cornberg; Yvonne Serfert; Benjamin Maasoumy; Heiner Wedemeyer; Michael R. Kraus. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Improvement of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) is frequently reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy