Reify Health Takes Clinical Trials To Patients For Better Sampling, Faster Outcomes

Seed Round Enables MindRhythm to Complete First-of-its-Kind Clinical Trial. CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / MindRhythm, a medical technology company focused on preventing neurological injury in stroke, today announced it has raised $5 Million in an oversubscribed round of seed funding. A diverse group of sophisticated investors participated in the round, with a mix of family office, venture capital, and individuals dedicated to the company's mission: Principal investors include Pierre and David Lamond; Corey Goodman, PhD, Managing Partner of venBio and Board Chairman for MindRhythm; DCVC; Aestus Capital; Perseverance Capital Management; Blue Fog Capital; Franklin Berger, Managing Director at FMB Research and Kyle York, CEO and managing partner of York IE. Early funding was provided by Laman Ventures, the venture fund of Lou Lavigne, former EVP and CFO of Genentech, and his wife Nancy Rothman. The company was incorporated in 2019 by John Keane, President and CEO; Wade Smith, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, and President of The Neurocritical Care Society; and Paul Lovoi, PhD, CTO and product inventor.