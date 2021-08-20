Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BitPay CFO: Crypto Here To Stay As People Have Big Incentives To Pay

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency is still some way off, partly because a lack of education — especially among older consumers — saps confidence. But when it comes to spending crypto by those that already have it, BitPay Chief Financial Officer Jagruti Solanki said there are strong incentives that are just too good to ignore, a reality that will ensure it emerges as the next evolution in modern alternative payments.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bitpay#Automobile#Bitpay#At T#Wework#Apmex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
CurrenciesAmerican Banker

Crypto watchers eager for signals on Fed's digital dollar plans

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has left the financial markets somewhat in suspense about whether the central bank is serious about issuing its own digital currency. But some clarity could be right around the corner. The Fed is set to release a report next month detailing its thinking about a...
SoftwareTechCrunch

PayPal expands the ability to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency to the UK

The company first rolled out support for cryptocurrency in the U.S. last fall, in partnership with Paxos Trust Company. That service reached all U.S. customers as of mid-November. PayPal-owned Venmo also added support for cryptocurrency last spring. U.K. customers who want to purchase cryptocurrency can now do so via the...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In Right Now As Bitcoin Hits $50,000? 5 To Check Out

As we begin another trading week, cryptocurrency stocks seem to be in focus in the stock market today. For the most part, this would be thanks to the flagship digital currency Bitcoin. Earlier today, the cryptocurrency crossed the $50,000 mark and continues to hold steady. This would indicate a notable 3-month high for the digital coin. As you can imagine, all this would see investors eyeing some of the top cryptocurrency stocks again.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Liquid Exchange Hacker Continues to Swap Stolen ERC-20 Tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and wETH via DEXes to Prevent Funds From Being Frozen

On August 18, 2021, hackers managed to steal more than $90 million in over 69 different cryptocurrencies and digital tokens from Japan-based exchange Liquid Global. Liquid’s teams had “yet to release a postmortem detailing the attack vector used by the hacker,” the CipherTrace team noted in a blog post published on August 20, 2021.
CurrenciesNewsweek

Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrencies, Explained

Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William's War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.
Marketsu.today

Crypto Billionaire Expects Bitcoin to Soar to $88K in Less Than Two Months

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Mark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News.

Mark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News. In recent days, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has boosted Dogecoin (DOGE) once more, declaring that “DOGE is the people’s method to pay.” The coin’s price has risen by roughly 30% since Elon Musk’s tweet on Saturday, and Dogecoin fans (known as Shibes) are still ecstatic as both Elon Musk and Cuban promote the coin’s potential as a digital currency.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Partnership Unlocks BTC and Ethereum Payments for 85,000 Merchants

The Zurich-based crypto-financial service provider Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payments firm Worldline to unlock instant Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments for 85,000 merchants in Switzerland. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, enables merchants to accept BTC and ETH payments at the point of sale and in...
Marketscryptonews.com

Cryptoverse Reacts: Visa May Become “Front-End for Ethereum”, NFT Sales Explode

Global payment provider Visa has made significant waves throughout the crypto asset industry by purchasing their first non-fungible token (NFT) CryptoPunk for ETH 49.5 (around USD 150,000 at the time of purchase). Reactions throughout the community vary, as some consider this irrefutable proof of crypto adoption, while others are calling it a relatively cheap publicity stunt. Either way, NFT sales are skyrocketing in the wake of this news, as major marketplaces are seeing record numbers of digital art sold within hours of the news.
Marketshonknews.com

How to Make Smart Investments In Crypto Coins and Is It Worth It?

To make your money work and multiply, the best thing is to invest it. When thinking about investments in the contemporary world of finance, it is difficult not to come across the option of investing in cryptocurrency. The opportunities of the market are vast and promising. The world is buzzing...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

PayPal Allows UK Customers to Buy, Sell and Hold Four Crypto Assets

Global payments giant PayPal is launching cryptocurrency offerings to UK customers for the first time. UK PayPal users, including those in the US, are now able to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) through the company’s website and mobile app. The move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy