Over the years, government has often focused on disclosure as an adequate remedy for unfair practice. I’m not a big fan of that premise: Telling us explicitly how they’re taking advantage of us doesn't stop them from taking advantage of us. Lately, lots of folks are calling for more: an "air passenger Bill of Rights" with enforced consequences for noncompliance. That resonates with air travelers, who agree they need more specific rights than they presently enjoy, even if nobody is quite sure exactly what those new rights might be.