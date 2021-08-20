Buyers And Sellers Put Out Welcome Mat For Real Estate Closings Without Contingencies

— While the seller of a home can determine the fees they’ll need to pay, such as the real estate agent’s commission by using a seller closing costs calculator, as the buyer, when totaling up all of the cash that you’ll need to get the keys, there is quite a bit to consider. Not only do you need to come up with a down payment, but the closing costs which range from 2% to 5% of the loan amount, including property taxes, mortgage insurance, and other fees.