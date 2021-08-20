Buyers And Sellers Put Out Welcome Mat For Real Estate Closings Without Contingencies
The complexity and uncertainty of real estate transactions has long been a source of major headaches for buyers and sellers, with closings routinely contingent upon multiple factors, including the sale of a buyer’s existing property and their ability to secure financing. More recently, there’s also the increased risk that someone else will come along with a more attractive cash offer at the last moment.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0