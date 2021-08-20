Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Reggae Roots

By Tom King
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. By 1971 reggae music had been percolating for years in Jamaica and other places but not much in America. With some notable exceptions like Desmond Dekker’s hit “Israelites” in 1968, folks in the US were not exposed to this kind of music.

wsau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tosh
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Richie Havens
Person
Cole Porter
Person
Desmond Dekker
Person
Glen Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae Music#Jamaica#Israelites#Bob Marley The Wailers#Rock The Boat#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmusicconnection.com

Reggae Night XIX at the Hollywood Bowl

The night was live, as a sold-out crowd was amped for Jamaican music at the historic, award-winning Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA. Over 15,000 attendees jammed out with positive vibes when the show kicked off with the Wailing Souls, followed by the magnificent Ziggy Marley and his band. The Wailing...
Musiclongislandweekly.com

Jason Mraz’s Fave Reggae Artists

Jason Mraz’s current album, Look For the Good, found him achieving his dream of recording a reggae record where he could, “…sing over tasty grooves, reverberated snares and sticky echoed-out pockets.” Working with Easy Star Records founder Michael Goldwasser, Mraz even roped old friend Sister Carol into making a cameo. Introduced to the genre as a little kid via his stepfather’s extensive CD collection, Mraz had his love of reggae further stoked by a 2004 trip he took to Jamaica, where he got to record with a track with Sly & Robbie and tour Bob Marley’s house on Hope Road. For Mraz, it was a life-changing trip.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Riverfront festival brings reggae greats to the Hill Country for 3 days of music

Here in the United States, reggae is widely loved for its good vibes and chill attitude. We sometimes overlook that at its heart, reggae is protest music. As Austin slides back into Stage 5 after a brief and welcome respite, we could use some socially conscious but uplifting musical mingling. Thankfully, where many would least expect it, Reggae on the Guadalupe is sweeping Texans away for three days of spacious, outdoor tunes.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

The Roots Are Bringing the Beats to Prospect Park

This Thursday night, Prospect Park is the place to be with the legendary Roots Crew lighting up the bandshell. The Roots, which have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business, will be playing a benefit concert at 7:00pm on Thursday, Aug 12. The...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Rhythm & Roots

CHARLESTOWN — Rhiannon Giddens, a MacArthur “Genius Grant" recipient who co-founded the Grammy Award-winning group Carolina Chocolate Drops, will headline this year's Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance and Food Festival, along with her partner, Francesco Turrisi, and the great John Hiatt, a musician once called "one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most astute singer–songwriters."
Musiccaribbeannationalweekly.com

Reggae/Dancehall Artist Bugle debuts New Video On Garvey Birthday

Conscious singing dancehall singjay Bugle, has just dropped the visuals for his new song ‘Truth’, on the same day that Jamaica’s most influential truth teacher, Marcus Garvey was celebrated for his fearless work. On August 17, Bugle’s YouTube channel premiered the lovely visuals showcasing the beauty of Jamaica’s landscape, while...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Which Wailers are which? Two versions of Bob Marley's band hit Minnesota

How's this for stirred-up math? "One Love" and "Three Little Birds" will be performed by two different versions of Bob Marley's old band in the Twin Cities this week and next. Minnesota fans of the late Jamaican music icon welcomed the news a couple of months ago that the Wailers would be one of the first concerts at First Avenue following its reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown. Then things got hazy a few days later, when news arrived that the Minnesota State Fair also booked the Wailers around the same time.
MusicBeaumont Enterprise

UB40 Founding Member Brian Travers Dies at 62

Brian Travers, a saxophonist, arranger and lyricist for the group UB40 and one of its founding members, died Sunday at age 62 at his home near Birmingham in England. The cause of death was cancer; Travers was reported to have undergone three surgeries for brain tumors since they were discovered in early 2019.
Musicmycentralfloridafamily.com

Frontyard Fesival Ziggy Marley Concert

Frontyard Fesival Ziggy Marley Concert – Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute to His Father – is coming to Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021. For all the latest events, news, and opportuntiies, follow My Central Florida Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Or, sign up for our newsletter, the Weekly Fun-Letter, and other information today.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Kirtan Turiya Sings

Originally self-released through Alice Coltrane’s publishing company The Avatar Institute in 1982 on cassette only and then only unofficially reissued in Germany during the last 10 years, this is the first official reissue of this beautiful and unique album, originally intended for students at the same institute (The Vedantic Center) where she was the spiritual director of an ashram and lived for many years. By this time a swamini and well-versed in Hinduism, the music here is unlike anything she made on her more well-known ’60s and ’70s records, both with her late husband John Coltrane and as a bandleader on such landmark records as A Monastic Trio; Ptah, the El Daoud; Journey in Satchidananda; and Eternity.
Musicsflcn.com

Reggae Artiste Elliven Sends a Message of Gratitude in his “Lost” Track

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Reggae singer Elliven sends up a message of gratitude in his latest single, “Lost.” The track was officially released on June 12, 2020. “This song is about different struggles in life that people face on a daily basis and how they’re able to find guidance in God,” the singer said, explaining the song’s meaning. Since its release, the single has received significant praise, with support found all over the world, in the Caribbean, US, UK and Japan.
Musicwabcradio.com

Dennis Thomas: Kool & The Gang Founding Member Dies at 70

Dennis Thomas, one of the founder members of 1970s and 80s soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, has died aged 70. He died “peacefully in his sleep” in New Jersey on Saturday, the band said in a Facebook statement. Described as the “cool cat” in the group, he was its...
Musictopshelfmusicmag.com

Reggae meets AI in new Naughty Don ‘Electric Beach’ album

Kaleo Wassman — producer, guitarist and lead singer of noted reggae powerhouse Pepper — mashed up with the production minds of Ronnie King, Kyle (Aristotle) Grabiel and Jose Mario Fernandez (Wizzo) to bring you a brand new side project Naughty Don and its debut album, Electric Beach. The album is an immersive concept project that is offering hardcore, as well as casual fans a chance to engage with Wassman’s music like never before. Released on July 23rd through LAW Records, Electric Beach delivers a creative collaboration between man and machine, a means for helping humanity discover the paradise within each of us and embracing the challenges of life through the alchemy of music and technology. In this data-driven realm, the Naughty Don has used its gained collective of knowledge to create beautiful music, meant to connect with the human race… music that was designed to give them a home for their lyrics and to spark their inspiration to never stop creating.
Chicago, ILchicagoconcertreviews.com

Reggae-leaning Jason Mraz oozes optimistic vibes with stunning skyline as the backdrop

Singer/songwriter Jason Mraz steadily grew up from a simple guy with a guitar at the top of the 2000s to an avid explorer of R&B, blue-eyed soul, folk and country. Throughout 2020’s “Look For The Good,” the multi-platinum, double Grammy winner is leaning further in the reggae direction than ever before, even bringing along a dozen-piece band adorned with horns and extra percussion for the tour of the same name.
Rock MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Reggae band Rebelution headlines Pavilion at Riverfront

You never know what Rebelution will do when the Southern California rock-reggae band hits the stage. The Santa Barbara-based quartet’s quarterback, vocalist Eric Rachmanny, calls audibles onstage a la Bruce Springsteen. While supporting its 2016 album, “Falling Into Place,” drummer Wesley Finley laughed when he spoke about the band’s freewheeling...
Philadelphia, PAeriereader.com

The Roots + Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

See The Roots and Trombone Shorty, two of the most acclaimed acts in jazz and hip-hop, in a one-of-a-kind double-bill performance at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. The Roots: Formed in 1987, in Philadelphia, PA, the legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought (MC), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson (drums), Kamal Gray (electronic keyboards), F. Knuckles (percussion), Captain Kirk Douglas (electronic guitar), Damon Bryson (sousaphone) and James Poyser (electronic keyboard). Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business, winning four Grammys, including "Best R&B Album" for Wake Up!, "Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance" for "Hang in There" (with John Legend) and "Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance" for "Shine." The ensemble was most recently nominated for "Best Rap Album" for the 2011 release of undun. This brings the band's Grammy nomination count to 12. Additionally, The Roots have become the faces of Philly's "Fourth of July Jam," an annual concert held during the Fourth of July with the biggest names in music, and "The Roots Picnic," a yearly star-studded mix of musicians, that has become a celebrated institution during awards season. Recently The Roots were named one of the greatest live bands around by Rolling Stone, became the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they currently perform every Monday through Friday. The Roots celebrated the release of their 11th studio album…and then you shoot your cousin in May 2014. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Trombone Shorty's new album opens with a dirge, but if you think the beloved bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower born Troy Andrews came here to mourn, you got it all wrong. That bit of beautiful New Orleans soul — Laveau Dirge No. 1, named after one of the city's most famous voodoo queens — shows off our host's roots before Parking Lot Symphony branches out wildly, wonderfully, funkily across 12 diverse cuts. True to its title, this album contains multitudes of sound — from brass band blare and deep-groove funk, to bluesy beauty and hip-hop/pop swagger — and plenty of emotion all anchored, of course, by stellar playing and the idea that, even in the toughest of times, as Andrews says, "Music brings unity."
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Herb Alpert’s Top 10 Songs

Herb Alpert, who recently announced a new album, is one of the most important people in American music history. Pound-for-pound, though, he’s often one of the most looked over. While his music has been mimicked and copied, none can touch his tone and touch. Alpert, who burst onto the scene...
Miami, FLsflcn.com

Miami Reggae Festival Delivered the Sounds as Promised

[MIAMI] – Though it did not attract the impressive crowds of previous years, organizers of the Miami Reggae Festival are pleased with performances of sound systems that played at the August 7-8 event. Held at Opa-Locka Marketplace, it featured sound systems from South Florida and New York. The Sound Systems...
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Joshua Radin: An Artistic Turn

When Joshua Radin was a kid in Shaker Heights, he realized something which seemed obvious to him, yet no one his age seemed to register: that none of the current hits of the day compared to the great songs his parents often played. He was born in 1974 into a home always alive with the great music his parents loved: The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young, and Motown. It shaped his soul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy