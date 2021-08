Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-look-up-your-ip-address. Finding your IP address is a fairly intuitive process. While that process can vary by device, it’s often just a matter of going into your settings or doing a quick search on your browser. The purpose of an IP address is to ensure the data that you request makes it back to your device. There are both internal and external IP addresses. External IP addresses are public and provided by your internet service provider (ISP), while internal IP addresses are private and localized. There are several ways to look up your IP address, all of which are great to keep in your back pocket for any potential troubleshooting.