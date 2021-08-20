Subaru Forester Wilderness Teased Once Again Before September 2 Unveiling

Japanese automaker Subaru has given its Forester a more aggressive makeover, creating a sportier look for the more adventurous drivers out there. With most of the changes made to the front end of the crossover, Subaru has tweaked the shaping of the headlights to be more squared and angular, paired aggressively with DRL brows that link up with a completely redesigned, rugged grille for a truly offroad look. Sitting beneath these modifications are two elevated “cheekbones” extending above the fog lamps and their bumper-integrated housing, all complementing the car’s sportier aesthetic.