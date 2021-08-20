Subaru Forester Wilderness Teased Once Again Before September 2 Unveiling
Subaru has released a new teaser video of the Forester Wilderness and confirmed that it will debut on September 2. The Japanese car manufacturer had intended on unveiling the Forester Wilderness at the New York Auto Show but following the event’s cancellation, the car’s launch was left in limbo. With a new launch day set, this video has been released, previewing the rugged and more off-road-focused variant of the Forester.www.carscoops.com
