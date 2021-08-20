Listen: A 100-year-old secret found in a Sunset District basement

There are some things that have stood the test of time. One of them is the delicious barbecue sauce served at Charlie Staples BBQ in Youngstown, Ohio. This local restaurant is nothing short of an institution when it comes to delicious Ohio barbecue, and the secret sauce is one of the main reasons. In fact, this sauce is so delicious that many folks opt to put it on their sides as well, including the french fries! Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Charlie Staples BBQ in Ohio.