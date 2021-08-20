Listen: A 100-year-old secret found in a Sunset District basement
Seismic retrofitting work in Christina Lalanne's Sunset District house revealed a long-hidden diary, written mostly in Danish, in archaic handwriting and with an initial entry dated January 1, 1900. In this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, reporter Sarah Feldberg tells the story of what Lalanne did next — a two-year quest and a trip to Denmark to investigate its contents — and the secret love affair the diary chronicles.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0