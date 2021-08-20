Cancel
Listen: A 100-year-old secret found in a Sunset District basement

By Fifth & Mission Podcast
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeismic retrofitting work in Christina Lalanne's Sunset District house revealed a long-hidden diary, written mostly in Danish, in archaic handwriting and with an initial entry dated January 1, 1900. In this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, reporter Sarah Feldberg tells the story of what Lalanne did next — a two-year quest and a trip to Denmark to investigate its contents — and the secret love affair the diary chronicles.

#Sunset#Danish#The Atavist Magazine
