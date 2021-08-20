Cancel
Drinks

Mayo-Inspired Beers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia's Champion Brewery Company and South Carolina-based Duke's Mayonnaise joined forces to create Family Recipe, a 5.1% ABV Vienna-style lager that's designed to pair perfectly with mayonnaise. Designed to enhance a variety of dishes made with mayonnaise, the lager features Vienna malt and Magnum and Saaz hops for a slight bitterness and crispness that offsets the richness of the condiment well.

