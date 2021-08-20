WATCH LIVE: Boonville superintendent talks COVID protocols ahead of first day Monday

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boonville R-I School District's superintendent is joining ABC 17 News This Morning ahead of the district's first day of classes on Monday.

Though the district's Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP) does not include a blanket mask requirement, Boonville's No. 1 mitigation measure listed is the "instruction, monitoring, and encouragement of universal and correct wearing of masks."

Masks will be required on buses for all students and staff, per CDC guidelines. Additionally, at some levels of instruction, masks could be required for certain grade levels.

Similar to several mid-Missouri school districts, Boonville R-I is also utilizing a tiered approach of instruction, depending on the spread of COVID-19.

Blue Level (lowest risk): Full in-person schedule with health precautions.

This level will be utilized when the number of new coronavirus cases in the community is decreasing or at zero. The health department should consider the number of active cases as very low.

Green Level (low risk): Full in-person schedule with added health precautions.

This level will be utilized when the number of new coronavirus cases in the community is staying steady or decreasing. The health department should consider the number of active cases as low.

Yellow Level (moderate risk): Two in-person days each week and three virtual days, with face coverings required for all staff and students grades 6-12.

This level will be utilized when the number of new coronavirus cases in the community is on the rise. The district's plan says if cases are linked directly with Boonville schools, the district could move to the high-risk level. If the exposure risk to the district is deemed low over time, district administration will be able to decide movement between tiers.

Red Level (high risk): Distance learning for all students.

This level will be utilized when the number of new coronavirus cases in the community is rising at an exponential rate or if a significant exposure in the district occurred.

Virtual enrollment is available for students in the district through the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program (MOCAP).

