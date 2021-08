If you are already into crypto trading and other activities related to this market, you probably know that your transactions and crypto belongings are considered taxable events, according to US laws and regulations. The policies may vary from one state to another, but in general, that means you will anyway have to file a tax form and include your crypto transactions. If you are working with a large volume of money, it’s always best to keep track of your activities, run a journal, and save your trade history, so you can access that data and calculate the taxes a few months after.