For all the years we've been watching her on television, or following along with recipes from her cookbooks, it certainly feels like Martha Stewart has welcomed us into her home time and time again. And that's because she literally has. That "home sweet home" vibe that the celebrity chef gives off on screen is actually more than just a vibe. Stewart really does film her shows and work on many of her projects in her own home, and you've probably seen glimpses of the inside without even realizing it.