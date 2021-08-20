Bird Watch: Sighting in Greater Newburyport and the NH Seacoast
These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com. Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Canada Goose, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Meadowlark, American Goldfinch, Common Grackle, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Mourning Dove, Blue...www.newburyportnews.com
Comments / 0