Accor announces the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo

Fresh city beats. Vienna is once again showing itself to be a true capital of music and lifestyle. As of today, the new lifestyle hotel Jaz in the City Vienna in Windmühlgasse, located between Mariahilferstraße and the Naschmarkt, welcomes guests and sound enthusiasts. Music is an essential component of the concept. It can be heard, seen, and experienced across every area of the hotel. The reception area acts as a record store, whilst all 163 stylish rooms and suites also include a record player. Multi-functional event facilities provide an inviting venue for creative meetings and for after-work clubbing. The "Rhythms Bar & Kitchen" Restaurant delivers exactly what its title suggests. The focus here is on dishes using local produce which are spiced up with a "jazy" spirit and come with an added mixture of diversity, tolerance and innovation. The hotel itself becomes a stage, and guests are able to enjoy live music, concerts and spontaneous sessions every single day. The "mariatrink Drinks & Views" rooftop bar boasts spectacular vistas out over Vienna and is already a top attraction amongst those in the know. Special intimate performances from leading artists are being planned in future.