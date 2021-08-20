Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Accor announces the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo

hospitalitynet.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccor, a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and an unparalleled portfolio of brands throughout 110 countries, has announced the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo, an exciting new property in Naucalpan de Juárez. Located near Mexico City's main business hubs, shopping centers and tourist destinations, the hotel is the main flagship property for Novotel in the North and Central American Region, showcasing the brand's new design vision.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor#Design#Novotel#Superior Suites#European#The Sundokovy Sisters#Asociados#Culinary#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Mexico City
Related
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Accor launches Commute and Stay offer for flexible workers

Accor has launched an offer to cater to the flexible workers of the pandemic era. Commute and Stay is designed for workers who have moved out of the city but might commute to the office two or three days per week. The scheme allows travellers to set up a base...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Announces New Flights Between US West Coast, Mexico

Alaska Airlines announced new service connecting the San Francisco Bay Area to three new nonstop destinations in Mexico. With the addition of flights between San Francisco International Airport and Loreto, Mazatlan and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Mexico, starting on December 18, Alaska will boast more nonstop flights to Mexico from the West Coast than any other carrier in the United States.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Review: CONDESA df Hotel Mexico City

In a nutshell: the CONDESA df Hotel Mexico City is an interesting boutique pick for your stay in the capital. The hotel is in a lovely neighborhood of the CDMX, with tree-lined streets, multiple parks, and an upscale vibe. You can expect excellent service and unique ambiance at the CONDESA df; however, the hotel rooms themselves missed the mark for an upscale property.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit opens in Mexico

Marriott has welcomed the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit. Located on a hillside in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Riviera Nayarit, the resort offers an all-inclusive experience. This is Delta Hotels’ first property in Mexico and the first all-inclusive, signalling the continued global expansion of the brand since...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Mexico City in 48 hours with St. Regis

The St. Regis Mexico City has debuted its 48 Hours in Mexico City program, a new offering that provides guests with a portfolio of getaways designed to highlight the culture of the city. When booking the package, the concierge provides guests with a welcome kit introducing a selection of the city's nearby dining, landmarks and cultural institutions, such as the National Museum of Anthropology, and a personal consultation to create a 48-hour itinerary.
Lifestylevegasmagazine.com

Inside Conrad Punta de Mita, Hilton's First In Mexico

Situated on the shores of the Pacific Ocean along Mexico’s picturesque Riviera Nayarit lies Conrad Punta de Mita, the first-ever Conrad resort from Hilton to land in Mexico. Conrad Punta de Mita’s stunning property includes three pools, all of which feature breathtaking ocean views. Opened in September 2020, the 324-room...
San Antonio, TXhospitalitynet.org

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter Undergoes Complete Renovation

The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, part of Marriott International Inc., is the go-to destination for meetings and events in the heart of San Antonio on the famed San Antonio River Walk. The property recently underwent extensive renovations, adding even more value for guests looking to plan their next gathering. Meeting...
Travelattractionsmagazine.com

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya now open in Mexico

The new five-star, all-inclusive Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya has rolled out the orange carpet as the family-friendly destination opens its doors in Mexico. Here, the Slimings and character experiences that Nickelodeon is known for combine with Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ and Grupo Lomas’ hospitality, with the brand’s first all Oceanfront Swim-Up Suite resort, featuring a six-acre Aqua Nick water park, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed penthouse suites, World-Class Gourmet Inclusive dining with fan-favorites like Good Burger and Piazza, plus plenty of play-all-day entertainment.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

444 Room Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Opens in Mexico

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today welcomed Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort as the latest addition to Hilton’s All-Inclusive portfolio. Situated between the beaches of Bay of Banderas and the Sierra Madre Mountain in Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the 444-room hotel features 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and 16,200 square feet of versatile indoor meeting and event space. Managed by Hilton, the hotel was developed by Parks Hospitality and is owned by Fibra UNO.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Review: Courtyard Mexico City Airport

In a nutshell: If you’re looking for a quality hotel with easy access to MEX, the Courtyard Mexico City Airport is an excellent choice. It has both a direct connection to Terminal 1 and offers a free shuttle to Terminal 2. The ease of transit gives you peace of mind if you’re arriving late or departing early. It’s everything you can expect from a quality midscale international brand, with comfortable rooms, decent food, and friendly service.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Deutsche Hospitality Opens a Lifestyle Brand Hotel in Vienna

Fresh city beats. Vienna is once again showing itself to be a true capital of music and lifestyle. As of today, the new lifestyle hotel Jaz in the City Vienna in Windmühlgasse, located between Mariahilferstraße and the Naschmarkt, welcomes guests and sound enthusiasts. Music is an essential component of the concept. It can be heard, seen, and experienced across every area of the hotel. The reception area acts as a record store, whilst all 163 stylish rooms and suites also include a record player. Multi-functional event facilities provide an inviting venue for creative meetings and for after-work clubbing. The "Rhythms Bar & Kitchen" Restaurant delivers exactly what its title suggests. The focus here is on dishes using local produce which are spiced up with a "jazy" spirit and come with an added mixture of diversity, tolerance and innovation. The hotel itself becomes a stage, and guests are able to enjoy live music, concerts and spontaneous sessions every single day. The "mariatrink Drinks & Views" rooftop bar boasts spectacular vistas out over Vienna and is already a top attraction amongst those in the know. Special intimate performances from leading artists are being planned in future.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

14,100 Sqm Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala Opens in India

Radisson Hotel Group announced its first hotel in the hills of Lonavala today with the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala. A drivable getaway with air, rail and road connectivity from Mumbai and Pune, the destination offers many tourist attractions such as Rajmachi Point, Lonavala Lake, Duke's Nose, Karla Caves etc. The resort is spread over 14,100 sqm, offering sweeping views of the Sahyadri range and one of the largest venues for hosting off-site meetings and large weddings. The resort’s commitment to sustainable design practices and extraordinary local character makes it a perfect getaway for modern travelers seeking a purpose-driven travel experience.
LifestyleNPR

Taking In Mexico City's History By Canoe And Bike

MEXICO CITY — These days the Mexican capital is a top spot for travelers eager to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. The megalopolis has long lured tourists with its mix of modern and ancient, and this summer, there's even more history to entice: Mexico is marking 500 years since the Spanish conquistadors, and their Indigenous allies, laid siege to the city, leading to the downfall of the Aztec Empire.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Spreads the Lodge Mantality Further Across Mexico City

The ultimate sports lodge’s second Latin America location is now open. Located in one of the newest malls in the exclusive area of Polanco at Av. Ejercito Nacional 769 Int. R03 y R04 Col. Granada, CP 11520, Miguel Hidalgo. CDMX, México, the new 8,100-square-foot sports lodge features 70+ massive TVs so guests won’t miss a minute of any Club America or Cruz Azul game. It also features two patios that are perfect for guests looking to enjoy the fresh air while indulging in Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch menu items paired with 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails containing top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients.
cyclingutah.com

Exploring Mexico City By Bicycle

By David Ward — Mexico City. When my daughter Jessica, who works for the Foreign Service, was first assigned to work in the embassy there, I wasn’t really excited to visit. My wife and I have followed Jessica around the world, visiting her in her various assignments in American embassies. Each place has been exciting and at each I have made it a point to scrounge up a bike and do some riding.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of voco St. Augustine - Historic Area

IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened its first premium hotel in the nation's oldest city, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area. This stunning new property offers guests an upscale experience that is welcoming and full of charm. Just a short walk to Downtown and area attractions, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area is expected to be a top choice for destination travelers and locals alike.
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

Indigo, Accor announce benefits on booking at Raffles Udaipur

As a part of its ongoing partnership with Accor, Indigo is offering accelerated 6E Rewards on spends across stay and dining at Raffles Udaipur. Members will get accelerated 6E Rewards worth ₹25,000 by booking a stay for a minimum of two nights at the property. Members can also win a...
Real Estatehospitalitynet.org

LNWA & the Orlean Company Announce the Formation of Retreat Hotels & Resorts

Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. (“LNWA”), a mission-minded housing development firm in Delaware, and the Orlean Company, a developer of residential and commercial real estate in Ohio, announced the formation of a joint-venture, Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”). Retreat is a full-service developer, owner, asset manager, and operator of...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus Istanbul Hotel Opens

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the opening of its newest luxury hotel on the shores of the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul features 100 guest rooms and suites with stunning views over the Bosphorus and the city skyline. A wide range of stylish restaurants and bars, significant entertainment spaces for social gatherings, and an all-encompassing Mandarin Oriental Spa provides an ideal backdrop for leisure and business travel.
Waukegan, ILhospitalitynet.org

NexGen Hotels Opens TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Waukegan, Illinois

NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, today announced the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 404 Lakehurst Road, the 96-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Six Flags Great American Amusement Park, Gurnee Mills Mall, Naval Station Great Lakes, and numerous shopping dining and entertainment options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy