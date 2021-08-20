Turmoil in the Ohio Republican Party over supporting or endorsing Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election: The Wake Up podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Normally, a political party supporting an incumbent candidate is not an issue for its members. You can listen online here. That’s not the case for Republicans and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The party’s support of DeWine is creating internal strife with some committee members, some of whom don’t want to endorse the governor for re-election. Meanwhile, DeWine is getting pressure from a Democratic challenger, Nan Whaley, to mandate wearing masks for K-12 students in Ohio schools. And parents are showing up to public school board meetings to complain about “critical race theory” ... even though it’s not taught in elementary, middle and high schools.www.cleveland.com
