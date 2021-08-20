Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Turmoil in the Ohio Republican Party over supporting or endorsing Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Normally, a political party supporting an incumbent candidate is not an issue for its members. You can listen online here. That’s not the case for Republicans and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The party’s support of DeWine is creating internal strife with some committee members, some of whom don’t want to endorse the governor for re-election. Meanwhile, DeWine is getting pressure from a Democratic challenger, Nan Whaley, to mandate wearing masks for K-12 students in Ohio schools. And parents are showing up to public school board meetings to complain about “critical race theory” ... even though it’s not taught in elementary, middle and high schools.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
47K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nan Whaley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#The Ohio Republican Party#Democratic#Radiopublic#Google Podcasts#Podparadise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Voting-rights groups bash Gov. Mike DeWine for attending Cincinnati Bengals practice instead of redistricting hearings

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Voting-rights groups criticized Gov. Mike DeWine after the governor opted to watch a Cincinnati Bengals practice on Monday rather than attend a pair of hearings seeking public input on the redistricting process. DeWine, a Republican, punted the responsibility of attending the Ohio Redistricting Commission meetings in Cleveland...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine skips hearing public comments on gerrymandering so he can watch the Bengals: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gerrymandering is a controversial subject in Ohio. You can listen online here. But apparently for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, watching a team that finished last season 4-11-1 go through practice is a more pressing issue. DeWine on Monday skipped the first public comment session of the state commission tasked with stamping out gerrymandering so he could attend a practice of the Cincinnati Bengals. Jen Miller, spokesperson for Fair Districts Ohio and Executive Director of League of Women Voters of Ohio, called DeWine’s absence a profound dereliction of duty. On the coronavirus front, DeWine is sticking with the CDC guideline for booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine. And starting Aug. 27, Summit County Public Health is offering a $100 Visa or Mastercard gift card for Ohioans who receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Public officials spreading COVID lies should face lawsuits

People who use their platforms to promote disinformation should be held legally responsible for any harm that ensues, especially in regard to public health. People with broad influence, like Rand Paul, a doctor and senator, no less, and governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, who dismiss the value of vaccination and masking mandates, are putting citizens who trust them in danger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy