Graeme Souness predicts a “painful trip” ahead for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta following a second straight defeat to start the new campaign.The Gunners followed up their opening-day loss at Brentford with a 2-0 reverse at home to Chelsea, who rarely got out of second gear after the break at the Emirates Stadium.Arsenal were once again badly affected by an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the camp, with Ben White, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette absent while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was only fit enough to feature off the bench.Souness, who was also tasked with trying to rebuild a club following years...