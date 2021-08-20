Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Benign inflation along with strengthening factory output to aid India’s economic recovery in 2021, says GlobalData

By The FINANCIAL
finchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, resumption of demand conditions and low base due to strict lockdowns implemented during March-May 2020 resulted in the IIP rising at a robust rate of 50.4% (Y-o-Y) at an average during March-June 2021. Rebound in business activities along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several states resulted in a 13.6% (YoY) increase in India’s industrial production as of June 2021 compared to 29.2% rise in May and nearly 134% in April 2021. With visible green shoot in factory output and other economic indicators, GlobalData forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 9.2% in 2021.

finchannel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economic Recovery#Indian#Reserve Bank Of India#Rbi#Fy22#8 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
India
Related
Retailkitco.com

Palladium demand under threat, Heraeus report blames slowdown in China

(Kitco News) A slowdown in China is impacting palladium demand and dragging prices down, said Heraeus in a report. "Monthly indicators of investment, industrial activity and domestic consumption showed [Chinese] growth retreating more quickly than expected in July. Retail sales growth, a measurement of consumer spending, slowed to 8.5% last month, compared to the 12.1% recorded in June, and well below expectations," said analysts at Heraeus Precious Metals.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks drop as govt's bond deal with c.bank irks market

* Malaysia stocks set for best day since Feb. 25 * S.Korea shares enjoy best day since May 10 By Shashwat Awasthi Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Monday it would buy bonds to finance COVID-19 relief measures, similar to a deal that raised concerns over inflation, the rupiah and BI's independence. "Return of 'burden sharing' is likely to reignite medium-term concerns, including on policy credibility & debt monetization," analysts at Bank of America Global Research said in a note. The rupiah strengthened 0.2%, however, as the news coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia relaxing some pandemic-led restrictions. Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale, maintained a positive view on the bond-buying arrangement. "Spending is important at this stage. If government revenue resource is a problem, then debt monetisation is the answer," he said. "Given that the Indonesian government has showcased its strong desire to remain on the path of fiscal consolidation, higher level of debt monetisation should not derail the sentiment." Stock markets in Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea climbed more than 1% each, helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around the Federal Reserve's policy settings. South Korea's KOSPI and the won, which have endured a lacklustre third quarter so far, strengthened for a second straight session. The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do so, a Reuters poll showed. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield down 2.1 basis points at 6.36%. ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index include Sime Darby Plantation up 6.4% and Sime Darby Bhd up 4.2%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.13 -5.99 0.87 1.05 China.
Businessktwb.com

Delta blow knocks wind out of Asia’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s robust economic recovery from last year’s coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in COVID-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year. The rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the...
EconomyKRQE News 13

German economy grew 1.6% in 2nd quarter, revised upward

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported, official statistics showed Tuesday. The gain followed a decline of 2% in the first quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. In preliminary figures at the end...
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: Eurozone's economic recovery retains momentum in August

(Alliance News) - Eurozone business activity continued to grow strongly in August, IHS Markit said on Monday, with the rate of expansion cooling only slightly despite widespread supply chain delays. The headline IHS Markit eurozone composite purchasing managers' index slipped to 59.5 points in August from a 15-year high of...
BusinessCNBC

Euro zone business activity remains robust in August as jobs boom

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone, which looks at activity across both manufacturing and services, hit 59.5 in August versus 60.2 in July. The latest business activity data come as many consumers in the region enjoy the lifting of Covid-related restrictions, which has boosted the economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
Public Healthb975.com

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial forecasts in a monthly survey, as problems with supplies of goods and COVID-19 health protocols impacted trade. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France’s dominant services sector...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Eurozone Business Activity Weathers Supply Pressures

Business activity in the eurozone is hovering near a 15-year high despite slightly cooling in August due to supply pressures, a closely-watched survey by IHS Markit showed on Monday. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) Composite reading measuring corporate confidence slipped to 59.5 in August, just under the strong 60.2 figure...
BusinessTelegraph

Eurozone recovery hit by supply chain chaos

The eurozone’s economic recovery may have passed its peak as a closely watched indicator of activity showed slowing momentum amid chaos across global supply chains. Growth in the services sector outpaced the manufacturing expansion for the first time since the start of the pandemic according to IHS Markit, buoyed by reopening activity across the continent.
Economymix929.com

German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Activity in Germany’s manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Turkish consumer confidence shows slump with August data

Ankara — Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in August, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday. The consumer confidence index fell to 78.2 in August, from 79.5 in July. The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.
Business985theriver.com

Delta variant, supply woes crimp business activity in August -IHS Markit survey

(Reuters) – U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weaken the momentum of the rebound from last year’s pandemic-induced recession. Data firm IHS Markit said on Monday its flash U.S. Composite...
Economythewestsidegazette.com

India Inc Credit Outlook Turns Positive, Upgrades Rise: Rating Agency

MUMBAI, India — Credit Rating Agency Crisil Ratings has revised the credit quality outlook of India Inc for fiscal 2022 to positive from cautiously optimistic earlier, predicated on a sustained recovery in demand after the blip caused by the second wave of Covid-19 afflictions in the first quarter. The report...
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Climbs; U.S. Dollar Weakens On Improved Risk Sentiment

The euro firmed in the European session on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, as European stocks followed Asian markets higher amid a recovery in oil prices and on easing fears over an earlier tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program. Investors cheered comments from Dallas Fed President Robert...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Singapore July inflation surpasses pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s key price gauge in July rose by its fastest pace in over two years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, due to higher electricity and gas costs driven by a hike in global oil prices, official data showed on Monday. The core inflation rate — the central bank’s favoured...
FXStreet.com

Major euro area PMI readings showing solid expansion

- Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. Powell might offer further clarity on taper timing. - High number of Delta variant cases in some countries raises concerns about the global growth outlook. - Major European PMI data mixed but decelerating from recent cycle highs (Beats: France, UK; Misses: Germany,...
EconomyArkansas Online

China's economy slows in July

China's economy slowed more than expected in July, adding to signs that the global recovery is coming under pressure as the delta virus variant snarls supply chains and undermines consumer confidence. Retail sales were hit by tough new virus restrictions introduced toward the end of the month to contain fresh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy