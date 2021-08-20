Australia set to reinforce cancer research with committed funding and research collaborations, says GlobalData

J Urban Health. 2021 Aug 9:1-6. doi: 10.1007/s11524-021-00565-8. Online ahead of print. This study utilized data from four cancer-focused research studies that recruited and retained African Americans. Strategies and outcomes across four cancer prevention and control studies were analyzed. Descriptive statistics were used to display participant characteristics. There were 712 African American (Black) participants of which 14.6% were males. Common strategies involved connecting with community stakeholders and identifying study champions. Study recruitment methods might not be generalizable to all populations of African Americans due to geographic locations, study protocols (e.g., risk reduction), target populations (i.e., eligibility criteria), and available resources. Many African Americans have a strong interest in cancer-related research as demonstrated by participation levels. Teams that connect with relevant stakeholders and include diverse teams may be useful to engage larger numbers of minorities in cancer control research to impact morbidity and mortality.