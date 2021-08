At last; someone who knows what he is talking about has dared to say it. In evidence to MPs last week, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford vaccine group, said that the advent of the delta variant had rendered herd immunity to Covid-19 no longer possible. This might sound a depressingly bleak prognosis; the hope was that as with measles, vaccines might provide relatively robust immunity to infection and therefore an effective pathway to eradication and hence economic normality.