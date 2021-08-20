Glendale is booting the Coyotes out of their arena

Much of the discourse around public funding of sports stadiums and arenas is about the idea of a professional team as an “anchor tenant,” incentivizing development around the arena and benefiting the local area through food and beverage sales, hotel stays, and more. Said arenas often also wind up used for concerts, conventions, and other large events, but those are usually seen as ancillary compared to the “anchor tenant” professional team, which leads to arenas being built in hopes of enticing professional teams, professional teams demanding (and getting) substantial public funding for new arenas and arena upgrades, and more. The city of Glendale, Arizona is proposing a different model for Gila River Arena (home to the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes for the past 18 years), though, telling the team they can only stay there for the 2021-22 season because the city can make more money without them from concerts and other events. In effect, Glendale’s response to the idea of an “anchor tenant” being necessary for an arena can be summed up in a GIF: