Glendale is booting the Coyotes out of their arena

By Ty Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 years, the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes are being evicted from Glendale’s Gila River Arena. The news was made official by the City of Glendale’s Twitter account Thursday. “With an increased focus on larger, more impactful events and uses of the city-owned arena, the city of Glendale has...

NHLNBC Sports

Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player, dies at 31

Awful news for the hockey world: former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies at 31. The Boston Globe reports that Jimmy Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning, with the cause of death not yet known. His death is not considered suspicious, according to that report. Jimmy Hayes is survived by...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins release statements on passing of Jimmy Hayes

The hockey world suffered a tragic loss Monday with the passing of former NHLer and Dorchester, Mass. native Jimmy Hayes at just 31 years old. Connected to Boston beyond his Dorchester ties, Hayes lived out the dream of every local kid with his college hockey at Boston College, and an NHL career that included a 133-game stop with his hometown Bruins.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Another Bruins rival is reportedly interested in Zdeno Chara

Things might be about to get a lot worse for those who thought Zdeno Chara in a Washington Capitals jersey was an ugly and unnatural sight, as the former Bruins captain has reportedly drawn interest from the St. Louis Blues. “For the second straight summer, they’ve expressed interest in Zdeno...
NHLNBC Philadelphia

What Is the Flyers' Projected 2021-22 NHL Season Point Total?

What is the Flyers’ projected 2021-22 NHL season point total? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Colorado Avalanche got back to the top of the NHL regular season last year, winning the President’s Trophy for the second time in eight years. But can the team repeat again?. PointsBet, which...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 6th Overall Pick

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The series focuses on...
NHLNBC News

Jimmy Hayes, Boston College hockey star who played in NHL, dies at 31

MILTON, Mass. — Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31. A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed.
Glendale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

What businesses expect after the Coyotes leave Glendale

Glendale says it won’t renew the lease of one of its most high-profile tenants. Now, the Arizona Coyotes’ neighbors will have to wait and see if business takes a hit in the team’s absence. Glendale on Thursday announced it was cutting ties with the NHL team after the upcoming season,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ New Arena Proposal Rekindles Hope in the Desert

The scenario is painfully familiar: Arizona Coyotes fans are teased by the thought of a sparkling new arena in the Tempe area, complete with stunning renderings, only to have it fall through months or years later (from ‘ASU pulls out of plan to bring Arizona Coyotes to Tempe,’ AZCentral.com, Feb 3, 2017).
NHL12news.com

City of Glendale decides not to renew Arizona Coyotes agreement beyond 2022

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes will need to find a new home after the city of Glendale chose to not renew an agreement to house the hockey team at Gila River Arena. On Thursday, the city announced it won't be continuing its relationship with the Coyotes beyond the 2021-2022 hockey season.
NHLKOLD-TV

City of Glendale won’t renew Arizona Coyotes lease, ending 18-year run

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale says it will not be renewing its lease agreement with the Arizona Coyotes beyond the upcoming 2021-2022 season. City officials say they are continuing their focus on bigger events scheduled to take place at Gila River Arena and the ever-growing Westgate Sports and Entertainment District.
NHLESPN

Upcoming season will be Arizona Coyotes' last in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. --  The upcoming season will be the Arizona Coyotes' final one at Gila River Arena. The city of Glendale announced Thursday that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. The city tweeted it wants to focus on larger, more impactful events and uses for the arena.
NHLPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Glendale says it's done with the Arizona Coyotes NHL team

The Arizona Coyotes might be leaving Gila River Arena — which is owned by the city of Glendale — sooner than expected after the city said it would renew the hockey team's lease after the upcoming season. The Coyotes responded, and the Glendale city manager spoke to the Business Journal about why the decision was made.
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Arizona Coyotes are suddenly facing even more arena drama after Glendale’s decision

The 2021-22 season will be the last for the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale. On Thursday, the city of Glendale told the Coyotes that they are pulling out of their joint lease agreement with the franchise, meaning Gila River Arena — the team’s home since 2003 — will no longer be usable to the team after June 30, 2022. The team’s administrative space, which also resides in Gila River Arena, will have to be vacated as well come next June as the team scrambles to find a new home.
NHLthecomeback.com

Glendale officials tell Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 will be their last season there, say their arena will do better without them

Much of the discourse around public funding of sports stadiums and arenas is about the idea of a professional team as an “anchor tenant,” incentivizing development around the arena and benefiting the local area through food and beverage sales, hotel stays, and more. Said arenas often also wind up used for concerts, conventions, and other large events, but those are usually seen as ancillary compared to the “anchor tenant” professional team, which leads to arenas being built in hopes of enticing professional teams, professional teams demanding (and getting) substantial public funding for new arenas and arena upgrades, and more. The city of Glendale, Arizona is proposing a different model for Gila River Arena (home to the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes for the past 18 years), though, telling the team they can only stay there for the 2021-22 season because the city can make more money without them from concerts and other events. In effect, Glendale’s response to the idea of an “anchor tenant” being necessary for an arena can be summed up in a GIF:
NHLmarkerzone.com

COYOTES ADDRESS FUTURE IN ARIZONA AFTER GETTING THE BOOT FROM THEIR HOME ARENA

The Arizona Coyotes have released a statement after the City of Glendale announced earlier Thursday that the upcoming season would be the team's last Gila River Arena.The City said stalled negotiations on a new lease and the desire to use the venue for other purposes led to its decision to let its agreement with the Coyotes run out after the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes also owe the city close to $1.5 million in rent.

