Asia to spearhead global refinery alkylation capacity additions by 2025, says GlobalData
GlobalData’s report, ‘Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Alkylation Units’, reveals that Asia is likely to witness a total alkylation unit capacity additions of 138 thousand barrels per day (mbd) by 2025. Of this, 29 mbd of capacity would be from new-build refineries while the rest of the capacity is from expansion of the existing refineries.finchannel.com
Comments / 0