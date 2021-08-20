Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Asia to spearhead global refinery alkylation capacity additions by 2025, says GlobalData

By The FINANCIAL
finchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData’s report, ‘Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Alkylation Units’, reveals that Asia is likely to witness a total alkylation unit capacity additions of 138 thousand barrels per day (mbd) by 2025. Of this, 29 mbd of capacity would be from new-build refineries while the rest of the capacity is from expansion of the existing refineries.

finchannel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Globaldata#Asia#Alkylation Unit#Refineries#Globaldata#Oil And Gas Analyst#Al Zour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: SE Asia PP faces tepid end-product demand, new capacities

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch ICIS Senior Editor Jackie Wong discuss current developments in southeast Asia's polypropylene (PP) market and its outlook. End-product consumption affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Imminent start-up of new production capacities. Suppliers achieving better netbacks in other destinations. Visit the ICIS Coronavirus topic page for analysis of the impact on...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's LNG imports drop 15% yr/yr in July

Imports were up 9% month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in July came in at 2.52bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 14.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on August 23. Imports were up 9% month/month, however. During the first four...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

PEMEX Platform Fire Hammers Mexico’s Oil Production

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Five workers were killed and six injured in Sunday’s fire on an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that cut about a quarter of Mexico’s oil production, the company said on Monday. The fire broke out as...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Platform fire cuts Mexico oil output by 421,000 bbl/day - Pemex

HOUSTON (ICIS)--State producer Pemex confirmed on Monday that a fire at an offshore oil platform in Mexico caused the company to lower crude production by 421,000 bbl/day. The platform's main function is to generate electricity and to send natural gas for injection into oil wells, said Octavio Romero, general director of Pemex. He made his comments during a press conference.
Industryspglobal.com

China's Hainan Mining to invest $164 million in lithium hydroxide plant

Chinese mining company Hainan Mining Co. has announced that it plans to invest Yuan 1.065 billion ($164 million) in building a 20,000 mt/year battery-grade lithium hydroxide plant at the Hainan Dongfang Industrial Park in the Hainan province. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. It...
Energy IndustrySeattle Times

Turkmenistan strikes natural gas deal with China’s CNPC

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — China’s state-owned CNPC has started work to set up new wells at Turkmenistan’s giant natural gas fields in exchange for future gas supplies, news reports said Tuesday. It will take China National Petroleum Corporation 2 1/2 years to make three new wells at the Galkynysh field...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Oman, India reach green hydrogen agreement

Oman is working to set up a green energy hub at a facility on the Arabian Sea. The government of Oman said August 23 through its official news agency that it si... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas output up 10% in July

The output rose 15.1% from July 2019. China’s natural gas production in July was 15.8bn m3, up 9.8% year/year, the latest data from the country’s statistics department showed. The output rose 15.1% from July 2019, putting the average growth of the past two years at 7.3%. In the first seven...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market To Reach $5.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Antimicrobial Additives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Business Jet Market Report 2021: In H1, 2021, A Strong Recovery Spearheaded By The U.S., Marked By A Sharp Increase In Aircraft Deliveries - Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jet Market - 2021-2030 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Business Jet market has been making...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type, Discharge Capacity, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), Discharge Capacity (Up To 30 Psi, 30-50 Psi, 50-100 Psi, 100-200 Psi And Above 200 Psi) End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global peristaltic pumps market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2025. The drivers of the market are identified as rising demand in emerging markets, including India and China, and high demand from pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverage industries.
Businessfinchannel.com

Benign inflation along with strengthening factory output to aid India’s economic recovery in 2021, says GlobalData

“Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, resumption of demand conditions and low base due to strict lockdowns implemented during March-May 2020 resulted in the IIP rising at a robust rate of 50.4% (Y-o-Y) at an average during March-June 2021. Rebound in business activities along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several states resulted in a 13.6% (YoY) increase in India’s industrial production as of June 2021 compared to 29.2% rise in May and nearly 134% in April 2021. With visible green shoot in factory output and other economic indicators, GlobalData forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 9.2% in 2021.
Worldfinchannel.com

Poland’s card payment market set to reach PLN920.9bn in 2025 as COVID-19 accelerates digital shift, says GlobalData

The FINANCIAL — Poland’s card payment market, which has been on the rise for the past few years, registered a slowdown in 2020 with a growth rate of 9.9% due to COVID-19 as lockdowns reduced consumer and commercial spending, according to GlobalData. However, the leading data and analytics company notes that, with the gradual recovery in economic activities and COVID-19 accelerating the shift to electronic payments, the card payments market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% between 2021 and 2025 to reach PLN920.9bn (US$246.5bn) in 2025.
Beauty & Fashionthedallasnews.net

East Asia & South Asia Estimated to Hold Major Share in Global Athleisure Wear Market, States Fact.MR

The increasing standard of living of consumers across developed and developing countries has been aiding the demand for athleisure wear. The growing inclination for branded products has a direct impact on the global athleisure wear market. With increasing trade agreements across the world, the global athleisure wear market has an incremental growth opportunities pertaining to strategies and operations for the business. The impact of versatility, comfort and style attributes on the worldwide athleisure wear market is expected to intensify in the future. Globally, the growing youth population will look out for these attributes.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Asphalt Additive Market by Type, Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt), Application, Technology and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy