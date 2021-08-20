Asia to spearhead global refinery alkylation capacity additions by 2025, says GlobalData

“Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, resumption of demand conditions and low base due to strict lockdowns implemented during March-May 2020 resulted in the IIP rising at a robust rate of 50.4% (Y-o-Y) at an average during March-June 2021. Rebound in business activities along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several states resulted in a 13.6% (YoY) increase in India’s industrial production as of June 2021 compared to 29.2% rise in May and nearly 134% in April 2021. With visible green shoot in factory output and other economic indicators, GlobalData forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 9.2% in 2021.