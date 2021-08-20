Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued for threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights and minor tidal overflow. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * Rip Currents and Surf...Surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 8 feet through today. Surf of 4 to 6 feet on Saturday. Highest surf will be on southwest-facing beaches. High rip current risk. * Timing...Through Saturday evening. * Tides...Evening high tides of up to 6.6 feet today and Saturday. * Impacts...Strong rip currents creating hazardous swimming conditions. Minor tidal overflow is possible near low-lying beach areas, boardwalks, and parking lots. Minor beach erosion is possible.