Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued for threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights and minor tidal overflow. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * Rip Currents and Surf...Surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 8 feet through today. Surf of 4 to 6 feet on Saturday. Highest surf will be on southwest-facing beaches. High rip current risk. * Timing...Through Saturday evening. * Tides...Evening high tides of up to 6.6 feet today and Saturday. * Impacts...Strong rip currents creating hazardous swimming conditions. Minor tidal overflow is possible near low-lying beach areas, boardwalks, and parking lots. Minor beach erosion is possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Tidal#Lifeguard#Beach Hazards Statement#Orange County Coastal#01 34 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy