Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

New to investing? 8 key questions to consider before taking the plunge

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOGYN_0bXZQz8R00
New to investing? (Alamy/PA)

Low interest rates on cash savings may be prompting some people to consider investments, in the hope of generating stronger long-term growth.

But if you’re new to investing, there are some key questions you may want to consider. These could help you to find a suitable product, and work out whether investing is right for you.

To highlight some key questions newbie investors may want to ask themselves, we talked to Jason Hurwood, Nationwide Building Society’s director of investments, and John Dunne, financial planning manager with the Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo40i_0bXZQz8R00

So if you’re considering investing for the first time, here’s what to ask yourself first…

1. Why are you investing?

Everyone’s motivations and goals are different. Dunne says there no “one-size fits all approach”. Some people may want to help grandchildren, go on a cruise, have a more comfortable retirement, or simply make their money work harder.

2. What is your capacity to invest?

Investments are intended for the long-term, so consider anything potentially affecting your plans. Having some cash savings to dip into in emergencies, and making debt repayments, are also considerations before investing.

Dunne explains: “Thinking about what (clients) are going to use that money for in the future then brings us into the capacity part of the conversation. Have we taken care of our emergency fund – our short-term pot of money? Have we taken care of any expenditure that we might have coming up?

“If we’re investing over a six to 10-year timeframe, and this money should be left for that time, if you’ve got a car that’s going to need replacing in three or four years, then we need to know about that first.”

3. How willing are you to take risks?

Investments can go down as well as up, and so investors should consider how they feel about riding out economic shocks, such as the market movements during the coronavirus crisis. Dunne suggests considering: “Can I take a risk? How much money am I willing to take a risk with? And how much of a risk am I willing to take with that money?”

Shrewd investors may put money in when markets have dipped and are set to rebound, but trying to time the market is “incredibly difficult”, he adds.

4. What are the charges?

People could pay for independent financial advice, or they could invest without advice. Dunne says: “You can relate it to any other service that you pay for. You take your car to a mechanic to get it serviced once a year, much like you’re going to pay an adviser to service your portfolio. Make sure you are aware of all the charges that are involved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3aHV_0bXZQz8R00
It’s a good idea to research thoroughly before investing (Alamy/PA)

Financial advisers can help people understand jargon around investments and the tax position around different products. Hurwood adds: “There’s a balance in terms of the value that people can see from a service versus their own ability to invest.” He cautions that if you’re investing yourself, it’s vital to “do your research”, and if people are getting financial advice, he says they should get a fee breakdown.

“Try to understand what all the charges are and the impact of the charges on the returns,” Hurwood says, adding that it’s a good idea to think carefully about value. “The cheapest isn’t always best.”

5. Are the investments part of a bigger life goal?

Hurwood says: “Where advice really comes into its own, is when someone is doing something that is part of a broader strategy in their life. For example: ‘I’m coming up towards retirement and I’ve got some money here and property there and I’ve got some pensions coming up to fruition, and I’m not quite sure what to do’. The advice then is not just about the investment itself, but all these things together.”

Hurwood suggests writing down a “lifeline” of what you want to achieve and when over the next five to 10 years can bring clarity.

6. What about Isas?

Investments can be held in an Isa wrapper, ringfencing them from the taxman. Hurwood says: “With returns from investments potentially significantly higher than deposit based savings accounts, ensuring the ongoing tax efficiency of your portfolio is very important and could prevent unnecessary tax liabilities min the future.”

7. Can you ‘drip’ money into your investments?

You might not have a big lump sum to invest, but you could still drip small amounts in from your income. Hurwood adds: “If you are investing sums regularly, it’s a really powerful way of growing your wealth over time.”

8. Are you sure about who you’re dealing with?

Investment scams are rife. Credentials can be checked on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) website. Alarm bells should ring if you’re contacted out of the blue, promised unrealistically high returns or pressured. Some criminals clone legitimate providers’ websites.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Interest Rates#Investing#Fca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsValueWalk

7 Smart Money Investments To Consider in 2021

Investing is an absolute necessity when it comes to being able to afford a comfortable future, especially after you retire. And, in 2021, there are a ton of options available for investments. However, a stable economy and a stable job can quickly change, which can leave you scrambling if you don’t have another way to make money. Those who hold onto their investments for the long haul can do quite well for themselves with or without a full-time job.
MarketsNBC Connecticut

Before You Buy Bitcoin, Consider These 3 Things

As bitcoin soars in value again, many people may be moved to buy the digital tokens. Before they do, financial and behavioral experts have a few reminders. It's been a good few days for bitcoin investors. The digital token is trading at nearly $50,000, its highest point in months. And...
MarketsMount Vernon News

Investigate before you invest

Investigate before you invest. Call the Ohio Division of Securities BEFORE purchasing an investment. Call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 800-788-1194 to learn if the investment is properly registered and if the seller is properly licensed.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

The Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Consider Investing In

There are a lot of cryptos out there. With more than 7,000 different tokens available for trading, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that a whole lot of them are nothing but scam coins. And even some of the ones that are trying to serve a purpose will never make it beyond a few nodes… Only to disappear back into the ether from whence they came.
MarketsGreenBiz

Are your ESG investments ‘sustainable grade’?

At the end of 2020, an estimated $38 trillion in assets under management carried the ESG label, an increase of more than 24 percent from 2018. Looking into the future, ESG assets are on track to grow globally to more than $53 trillion by 2025. This substantial increase is the...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 New ETF Opportunities To Consider, As The Investment Market Grows

The amount of money managed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues to grow significantly. “In the first five months of 2021, ETF net inflows are nearly $282 billion… Over the last three years, US ETF net inflows were $1.2 trillion,” according to recent metrics. At the same times, new ETFs are...
Marketsplanadviser.com

Investors Favor DEI Investments

Participants in a Morningstar study showed a higher preference for socially responsible funds than they did for traditional investments. A recent Morningstar study found participants may be willing to trade in return gains for the opportunity to invest in socially responsible funds. The report found that although survey participants strongly...
Marketsirei.com

Roundtable: What is the biggest risk lurking in investors’ portfolios?

Daniel Ades, managing partner and CIO, Kawa Capital Management. The growing numbers of investors buying the ever-growing list of assets that they simply don’t fully understand. Understanding one’s investments is critical to long-term returns. Generally, it also means avoiding the manias and the “easy money” investments. It means hard work, and it often means doing nothing when there is nothing to do. Most importantly, it means being “OK” with others next to you making money in areas (generally with purportedly no risk) that you know nothing about.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor Interest

GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to gold. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which offers the world's largest range of physically backed metal exchange traded commodities (ETCs), has today reduced the total expense ratio (TER) of its gold ETC from 0.145% to 0.12%. This means it has the lowest charges and total cost of ownership of any physically backed gold ETC in the world.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Rates spark: Taking a plunge

The ECB achieved a de-coupling of EUR front-end rates from USD and GBP peers with its forward guidance. We think divergence will continue into the publication of the minutes of the July meetings in the coming weeks, and the rates divergence will spread to longer tenors. EUR divergence is strongest...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Invest in Joby Aviation Stock Before the Rest of the World Takes Notice

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is officially public today after closing its business combination with Reinvent Technology. Today marks the public start of Joby’s big growth trajectory, but the company has been leading innovation in the vertical takeoff, air taxi space for quite some time now…. With all revolutionary companies, it’s the...
Personal FinanceLaw.com

Consider Ethical Rules When Investing in Clients

Many business clients have long-term relationships with their attorneys and come to view them as their de facto partners, assisting the client through challenges and new opportunities. Although there is typically a division between the legal and business sides, sometimes attorneys can seem such a vital part of the business that the distinction appears blurred.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
Credits & Loanscybersecdn.com

JPMorgan Chase Bank Notifies Customers of Data Exposure

JPMorgan Chase Bank last week sent out notification letters to inform customers that their personal information might have been inadvertently exposed to other customers. The New York City-based financial services provider has started informing customers that, due to a technical bug, their personal information might have been exposed to other customers. The data was viewable on chase.com or in the Chase Mobile app.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Best No Credit Check Loans & Online Payday Loans of 2021

Are you thinking about getting a loan from a bank for that car you like but don’t know if you’ll qualify for it or not, given your complicated credit history? A loan with no credit check might be the savior you need!. A no credit check loan may sound like...
Real Estaterealtor.com

New Appetite for Mortgage Bonds That Sidestep Fannie and Freddie

Wall Street is diving back into the business of turning home loans into bonds, injecting new competition into a market long dominated by government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The so-called private-label mortgage market—in which financial firms serve the middleman role of creating giant pools of loans and...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Demand for private-label mortgages on the rise

After virtually disappearing following the financial crisis more than a decade ago, private-label mortgages are back. Private-label mortgages are loans bought and sold without the backing of government guarantors. Last quarter, more than $42 billion in private-label mortgages were issued, the most since the pandemic and one of the biggest quarters since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy