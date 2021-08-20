Cancel
Avondale, AZ

WV performers hit the stage for ‘Affair-athon’

By West Valley View Staff
West Valley View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Valley Youth Theatre streams its VYTal Affair-athon fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21, West Valley residents may recognize some familiar faces on stage. Youth and adults from Litchfield Park, Buckeye and Avondale are among the nearly 100 performers who will take part in this year’s eight-hour, Jerry Lewis-style telethon featuring live and recorded interviews and performances from current “VYTkids” and alumni cast members. That includes stars of stage and screen like Broadway’s Nick Cartell, who recently completed a two-and-a-half-year run as Jean Valjean in the National Tour of “Les Misérables.”

www.westvalleyview.com

Comments / 0

 

#Hit The Stage#Valley Youth Theatre#Vytal Affair Athon#The Herberger Theater
