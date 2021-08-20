Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

WRAPUP 1-China markets slump as crackdowns shatter sentiment, 'herd mentality' kicks in

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Hang Seng falls 1.8%, weekly loss largest since March 2020

* CSI300 down 1.9%; corporate debt market on edge

* Yuan, Hong Kong dollar sold as cash flows out

* ‘Herd mentality’ takes hold - stockbroker

Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s tech stocks slumped to new lows on Friday and Hong Kong’s benchmark index hit an almost 10-month trough, as a constant drip feed of crackdowns crushed investors’ confidence.

The Hang Seng fell 1.8% and its weekly drop of 5.8% was the largest since the height of the pandemic panic in financial markets in March 2020.

Stocks in Shanghai also fell, while investors sold risky corporate debt and the Chinese currency. The yuan was poised for its biggest weekly loss in two months as investors rushed to safety amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

China this week announced tougher rules on data use and competition in the tech sector, summoned executives at property developer Evergrande to warn them on debt management and state media reported looming regulations for liquor makers.

On the heels of crackdowns on an array of private companies spanning sectors from steelmaking to e-commerce and education, it has all but sapped confidence in a market that seems yet to find a floor after months of selling.

“There isn’t really one trigger, but many bits and pieces that add to the narrative to stay away from China,” said Dave Wang, a portfolio manager at Nuvest Capital in Singapore.

“Almost on a daily basis you have negative news coming out, so it forms the impression there’s no end in sight.”

Hong Kong shares in e-commerce titan Alibaba fell 2.6% to a record closing low and have halved from an October peak. Gaming and social media giant Tencent touched a 14-month low and food deliverer Meituan hit a one-year low.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.1% to its lowest close in more than two weeks and blue chips fell 1.9%, with liquor makers leading losses. Bucking the trend, China Telecom surged on its debut in Shanghai.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech index fell 2.5% and touched its lowest since its inception last year.

It is down about 48% from a February peak as markets struggle to put a price on the risks ahead here. Alibaba, for example now commands its lowest price-to-earnings ratio since its listing in New York in 2014.

“There’s a herd mentality at the moment, people see one person selling and then they do the same,” said Louis Tse managing director of Hong Kong brokerage Wealthy Securities. On top of that, recent data has pointed to a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy as new COVID-19 outbreaks and travel curbs crimp demand, while high raw material costs weigh on factory output. Policymakers’ persistence with debt caps on property developers is also beginning to stoke nerves.

Jittery debt markets sold off a little bit after Evergrande’s meeting with regulators and overall the premium buyers demand for China’s risky corporate bonds is widening at a time when it is shrinking elsewhere.

The yuan has fallen through its 200-day moving average against a broadly rising U.S. dollar and weakened past the psychological 6.5 per dollar mark, hitting a three-week low of 6.5059 during onshore trade on Friday.

The Hong Kong dollar sits close to its weakest in a year and a half, also suggesting money moving out of the city.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#China Telecom#Csi300#The Hang Seng#Chinese#Nuvest Capital#Tencent#The Shanghai Composite#Hang Seng Tech#Wealthy Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil to swing on Jackson Hole, demand indicators

The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for the Federal Reserve and indicators on consumer demand for fuels should set the tone for oil prices this week, analysts said. Crude oil prices were hammered last week by concerns that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus would thwart any further economic recovery. Consumer confidence is already at historic lows and deterioration was compounded further by news that the Federal Reserve may be considering pulling back on economic support.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

China’s regulatory crackdown — what is next?

2021 marks a century since the founding of China’s Communist Party, and the country has widely celebrated its remarkable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and rapid transformation into a global superpower. China was the first country to overcome the pandemic and restart its economy. It was also the only major economy in the world that experienced growth in 2020.
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cling to gains as Fed taper worries ease

Tech sector led Asian stocks higher on Tuesday and markets were also cheered by positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both rose 0.15%, while European stocks markets were set for a strong opening, with...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise more than 1.5% on tech boost, Wall St rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday, buoyed by strong gains in technology stocks and tracking a rally on Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI gained 48.58 points, or 1.57%, to 3,138.79 by 0317 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix soared 2.32% and 2.43%, respectively, while internet giant Naver added 0.93%. ** Foreigners were buyers of 84.3 billion won ($72.27 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** All three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher overnight, with the Nasdaq reaching an all-time closing high after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine - the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation. ** Amid easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, investors are eyeing the South Korean central bank's policy rate decision due on Thursday. ** The won was quoted at 1,166.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.66% higher than its previous close at 1,173.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,166.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,166.7. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 110.39. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 1.420%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.903%. ($1 = 1,166.5000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Open Slightly Higher With the Nasdaq Jumping to a Record

Stocks edged higher Tuesday morning following a broad-based rally on news that U.S. regulators granted full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 85 points. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% after touching an intraday record high. The market started...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Top Index Provider Calls China Crackdowns Cyclical After $1 Trillion Wipeout

MSCI (MSCI) sought to reassure investors that Chinese stocks will rebound from Beijing's regulatory crackdown despite signs of extended pressure on the private sector. The world's biggest index provider suggested that the country's issue with regulatory overlords is cyclical. Regulatory compliance has weighed on China stocks "every three, four, five...
Stockswsau.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures at record high as tech stocks rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Tuesday as technology stocks rose, while positive news around U.S. vaccination boosted shares of energy and travel-related companies.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rebound on tech gains, strong exports data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net buyers in 10 days * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Monday, driven by major tech heavyweights, following Friday's rally on Wall Street and as upbeat exports data lifted risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 44.10 points, or 1.44%, to 3,104.61, as of 0220 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.38%, SK Hynix gained 2.44%, Kakao increased 1.74% and Naver rose 1.78%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in 10 days, purchasing net 40.3 billion won ($34.36 million) worth of shares on the main board. They sold more than 8.2 trillion won over the past nine sessions. ** All three major U.S. indexes ended solidly green on Friday as concerns eased over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. ** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August surged 40.9% year-on-year, customs agency data showed on Monday, with those of semiconductors, petroleum products and cars soaring 39.8%, 55.3% and 37.0%, respectively. ** The country reported 1,418 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, a day after its health ministry said that Moderna Inc will supply the country with 7.01 million doses of vaccines by the first week of September. ** The won was quoted at 1,172.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.60% higher than its previous close at 1,179.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.7 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 110.45. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 1.890%. ($1 = 1,172.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Community Policy