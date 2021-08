Currently, HTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTA has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.