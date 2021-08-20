Police reports: body found on Athens’ east side, Athens woman found guilty in Gainesville

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found behind a business off Lexington Road. The person has not yet been identified. Police say there is, at this point, no indication of foul play.

An Athens woman is found guilty in Gainesville: 42 year-old Debby Bostick was convicted on child sex abuse charges involving a 7 year-old girl. Sentencing is pending; Bostick was, at last report, still being held in the Hall County jail.

We have today the name of the Ware County man killed in a car crash in Hall County: Eddie Cooper was 41 years old, from Waycross. He died after a two-vehicle collision on I-985 near Gainesville. Two other people were injured. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the Dahlonega man killed in this week’s car crash in Lumpkin County: Matthew Bartils was 33 years old.

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s investigators say they have arrested a serial auto theft suspect: 28 year-old Sergio Wilkerson is charged in three car jackings; other counts include armed robbery and aggravated assault. The Sheriff’s Office in Lawrenceville says the 28 year-old Wilkerson is also looking at a long list of federal charges. He was arrested in DeKalb County.

