Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK government makes U-turn on Afghan embassy guards

By Amelia Gentleman and Ben Quinn
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25myMK_0bXZNR4O00
Afghans board a military plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Photograph: Spain Ministry Of Defense/Reuters

The government has made a dramatic U-turn on its refusal to offer support to a team of 125 Afghan guards who protected the British embassy in Kabul, and has promised they will all be granted the right to enter the UK.

The decision followed growing criticism of the government’s rejection of applications for help for all the Afghan national members of the embassy security team, because they had been hired through an outsourced contractor.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that most of the 125-member security team had been informed they were ineligible for the UK’s emergency evacuation scheme because they had been employed by the international security firm GardaWorld, rather than being “directly employed by her majesty’s government”.

The guards, many of whom have worked at the embassy for more than 10 years, had also been given informal notice that they no longer had jobs now that the Kabul embassy has closed.

On Friday evening, a UK government spokesperson said that decision had been overruled.

“We will help all those Afghan security guards contracted through GardaWorld to protect the embassy. They will be granted the right to enter the UK and we are now working through the challenging logistics of getting them out of Kabul,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day the armed forces minister, James Heappey, had preemptively suggested that the guards had already been brought to Kabul airport on Friday morning to be evacuated.

“My understanding is that the GardaWorld convoy, which is the contractors you are referring to, arrived at Kabul airport and they are indeed in the process of being evacuated,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Asked why was their passage was ever in doubt, he replied: “I don’t know.”

Heappey may have been referring to a GardaWorld operation to evacuate several hundred expat staff, some British employees and some Indian and Nepalese ex-Gurkhas.

Related: ‘Please help get us out’: plight of Afghan chef who worked at British embassy

Several guards expressed dismay that it was being reported on the BBC that they had been taken by convoy to the airport for an evacuation flight.

“That is not true. We have had no news of an evacuation,” the team’s Kabul-based manager said. One of the guards said he remained in hiding in Kabul and had had no contact either from British officials or from GardaWorld, the company which employed the guards on contract to the embassy. “No one has been sent to escort us to the airport,” he said.

The guards said they were concerned that their highly-visible work for the British embassy would make them easily identifiable targets for the Taliban, and said they had no faith in the Taliban promises of an amnesty for people who had worked for foreign organisations.

The announcement that they would be helped to leave Afghanistan came late on Friday night, and it was not clear whether the guards had been informed that they were now eligible for assistance in leaving the country.

The process of how to get them to the airport where a small team of British officials is still issuing visas is not likely to be straightforward – and there is not much time before the evacuation flights are set to be suspended. Armed forces minister Heappey said earlier that it might not be possible to evacuate everyone, warning that flights could end as soon as Sunday.

A local GardaWorld manager was asked at midnight on Thursday night by London-based colleagues to put together the names and passport details of all the Afghan-national staff who have worked on the British embassy contract. “I’ve shared many lists, many times. This should all have been done weeks ago. We’re waiting for a response,” he said.

Oliver Westmacott, the president of GardaWorld’s Middle East operations, said staff were “working round the clock now with the FCDO to get all our local staff processed and hopefully out”.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Afghans#Security Guards#British#Gardaworld#Bbc Radio 4#Indian#Nepalese#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryThe Guardian

Several troops killed in Kabul blast were just babies when US invaded

Several of the 13 American military personnel killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday were not even a year old when the US invaded Afghanistan in late 2001. US forces are withdrawing after nearly 20 years in the country. The bombing, claimed by a local Islamic State group, happened as a mass evacuation effort continued. As many as 170 Afghans were killed. Two British nationals and the child of a British national also died.
WorldThe Guardian

‘I feel helpless, useless and hopeless’: diary of an Afghan evacuee

Mursal Rasa Jamili, a 23-year-old final-year university student, English teacher and journalist in Kabul, was evacuated to the UK with her two sisters. Here she explains what happened during her last days in Afghanistan. Sunday 22 August. I can’t stop my tears thinking about my motherland. Our leaders abandoned this...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
Middle EastNew York Post

Former Afghan minister claims Taliban killing children in reign of terror

The former interior minister of Afghanistan claims that Taliban militants have been killing children and the elderly as they seek to rule the country by terrorizing its people. “Taliban are trying to rule over people by terrorizing, killing young children and elderly citizens,” Masoud Andarabi said in a tweet, alongside...
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Middle EastDaily Beast

Afghan Journalist: Taliban Brutally Beat a Boy for Wearing Shorts

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban has sparked chaos and bloodshed throughout Afghanistan. And while the Taliban has claimed it will oversee a peaceful transition—one in which women will supposedly have rights under Sharia law—two female Afghan journalists living in the capital city told The Daily Beast that all they’ve witnessed thus far is violence.
Worldhngn.com

Fact Check: Have The Taliban Been Adbucting Girls After Their Takeover of Kabul?

A social media post which has been claiming that the Taliban are abducting young girls was found to be false. Over the past week, an alleged screenshot of a tweet posted by the Al Jazeera news channel circulated online. In the tweet, the publication's English account was seen claiming that the Taliban, who took over Kabul on Aug. 15, have been abducting young girls from their homes.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
WorldNew York Post

Afghan man flown to France arrested, suspected to have ties to Taliban

An Afghan who was recently evacuated from Kabul was arrested by French authorities and is suspected of having ties to the Taliban, according to reports. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man was initially placed on house arrest because authorities “suspected this person to have or to have had ties with the Afghan Taliban government,” according to Franceinfo.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US reporter credits British troops for saving her from Afghanistan

The Afghanistan bureau chief for The Washington Post has said that British troops facilitated her escape from Kabul.“The day The Post team was set to leave, British troops had arrived at the security compound where I was staying to escort a larger evacuation ... It was a coincidence, but it created a small window of opportunity for all of us to get inside the airport’s walls together,” Susannah George wrote in a piece detailing her reporting team’s escape.“We were lucky because we were able to use a window where the UK troops were conducting their own evacuations,” Ms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy