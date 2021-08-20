Cancel
First 50 School Kids Get Backpacks: Cynthia Means, Plus Steve Thomas/Masons, Provide Another Fun Killion Park Movie Night

ALTON - Cynthia Means, an Alton native and now a Fourth Ward homeowner, is an extremely charitable person. The same can be said for Steve Thomas and the Masons in Alton. Both Means and Thomas, representing the Masons, are doing something very special on Saturday evening for this week’s Movie Night which features the film “X-Men.” Thomas said the Masons plan to donate 50 backpacks to children at this weekend’s special Movie Night. Thomas is also affiliated with James Killion Continue Reading

