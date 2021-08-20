Winning in the $30 Billion Global CBD Market

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 31.44 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.4%. Regenerative medicine deals with the “process of replacing, engineering or regenerating human or animal cells, tissues or organs to revive or establish normal function”. This field holds the promise of engineering damaged tissues and organs by stimulating the body’s own repair mechanisms to functionally heal previously irreparable tissues or organs. Regenerative medicine also includes the likelihood of growing tissues and organs within the laboratory and implanting them when the body cannot heal itself. When the cell source for a regenerated organ springs from the patient’s own tissue or cells, the challenge of transplant rejection via immunological mismatch is circumvented. This approach could alleviate the matter of the shortage of organs available for donation.