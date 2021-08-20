Cancel
Richardson, TX

Federal funds to help pay for street improvements in the Richardson IQ

By Olivia Lueckemeyer
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
A funding agreement of more than $1.7 million for street improvements in The IQ was approved on consent by Richardson City Council on Aug. 16. The money will pay for the construction of a shared-use path along East Arapaho Road, pedestrian lighting and bicycle lanes along Greenville Avenue, and pavement and signal improvements at the intersection of Greenville and Arapaho. The project’s design phase, which will cost $600,000, is the only direct cost to Richardson, according to city documents.

