Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about more coronavirus cases as school resumes?

By ABC 17 News Team
newspressnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Mid-Missouri -- both at the K-12 and college level -- are returning to classrooms amid a continuing summer surge in coronavirus cases. Many schools and higher education institutions have taken steps to slow the spread of the virus, such as requiring masks indoors. But data show more children are contracting the virus during the current wave powered by the more contagious delta variant.

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Higher Education#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots?

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will require nursing homes to have all their employees vaccinated to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. It's the latest step Biden has taken to increase vaccination rates as another wave of coronavirus -- this time powered by the more contagious delta variant -- sweeps the country. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
EducationBrookings Institution

Ed tech and educational opportunity during the COVID-19 school closures

The purpose of this study is to identify gaps and challenges in the use of education technology (ed tech) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu during COVID-19. Specifically, we investigated how use of ed tech differed by type of school (government or private), household socioeconomic status, and student gender—and how it changed during the COVID-19 school closures. Ultimately, we wanted to know how the use of ed tech may exacerbate or mitigate the unequal impact of school closures on student learning.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

CPS Parents Worry About Transportation On First Day Of School

As Cincinnati Public Schools students return to classrooms, recent changes to Metro bus routes have parents concerned about their kids' commutes. CPS parents have been voicing their frustrations for weeks after the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority ended student Metro bus routes right as school was about to begin. SORTA says it has a driver shortage and the decision is necessary to avoid delaying or reducing services under the Reinventing Metro plan.
Boone County, MOnewspressnow.com

WATCH LIVE: Southern Boone School District holds COVID-19 plan meeting

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Officials will answer questions about Southern Boone School District's COVID-19 plan at a meeting Monday. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the elementary gymnasium. The district's website says the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district re-entry plan and answer questions. A Zoom option will also be provided.

Comments / 0

Community Policy