NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock, the most efficient, complete leasing platform for landlords and management companies, today announced $5 million in seed funding in a round co-led by Accomplice and Boston Seed. With additional participation from angel investors in the cybersecurity space and Hippo co-founder Eyal Navon, the fast-growing company plans to build on its footprint in New York City with smart, integrated modules that simplify every aspect of residential leasing.