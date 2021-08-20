Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Picture It! The Golden Girls Are Coming to a Big Screen Near You

By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Picture it! Sicily, 2021. Well, okay. So, don't picture Sicily exactly. Picture Owensboro, Kentucky. Or picture Evansville, Indiana. And picture yourself sitting in a big old movie theatre recliner. You've got your feet propped up. You've got a huge, refillable tub of popcorn. You're slurping on a bladder buster and you're watching Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia on the big screen. Yep! That's right. The Golden Girls, one of the most popular television shows of all time, is coming to the movies.

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

