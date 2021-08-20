Picture It! The Golden Girls Are Coming to a Big Screen Near You

We reported yesterday morning during Robbie Lee's roundup that floodwaters had devastated Tennessee. Loretta Lynn's longtime ranch foreman was also lost in the flood. It has been reported that over 17 inches of rain fell within 24 hours in Middle Tennessee leaving many towns completely devasted. The water just has nowhere to go and it literally mowed down churches, homes, and businesses in its way. It is being reported that this rainfall may just be the largest amount of rain the state has ever seen. Tennessee is just coming off major flooding earlier in the year when Nashville was hit with floodwaters.