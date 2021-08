Tomorrow Samsung has an event scheduled where we will, more than likely, see the next major foldable smartphones from the brand. OnePlus released a teaser for something today with a time and date that matches the start of the Samsung event. Given the relative lack of a lead-up with teasers and/or rumors and/or leaks of a device such as this, it seems likely OnePlus has something relatively simple planned, rather than a full-blown dual-screen smartphone ready for release.