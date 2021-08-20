First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and a flash flooding threat

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Ulster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GREENE AND NORTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTIES At 333 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported road closures due to flash flooding near Cairo and Palenville. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 6 hours. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hunter, Windham, Lanesville, North-South Lake Campground, Cairo, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Tannersville, East Jewett, Maplecrest, Elka Park, South Jewett, Beecher Corners, Hensonville, Edgewood, Brooksburg, Haines Falls, Platte Clove and Spruceton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
