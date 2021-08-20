Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and a flash flooding threat

By Myles Henderson
WTKR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 6 AM to 10 PM Friday for all of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and parts of NE NC. Flash flooding threat… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with several rounds of showers and storms moving through....

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warning#Hurricane Center#Middle Peninsula#New England#Ne Nc#W N E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar indicates between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas like low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Lorenzo, Sherman and San Juan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and another storm chance

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. A typical summer day… Highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100 this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers/storms will fire up this afternoon to early evening.
EnvironmentWWLP 22News

An active hurricane season is expected

(Mass Appeal) – The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. During the month of July there was a bit of a lull in storms, but recently there has been a few storms making headlines and with an active September expected, it’s important to understand these powerful storms. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch is with us now to talk hurricanes.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:40:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 230 PM ChST. * At 1240 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Talofofo, Inarajan, Asan, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Dona Ana FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY At 515 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, as well as water running over low water crossings along NM-185. Radar indicates between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hatch and Rincon. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 24 and 41. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Ulster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GREENE AND NORTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTIES At 333 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported road closures due to flash flooding near Cairo and Palenville. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 6 hours. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hunter, Windham, Lanesville, North-South Lake Campground, Cairo, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Tannersville, East Jewett, Maplecrest, Elka Park, South Jewett, Beecher Corners, Hensonville, Edgewood, Brooksburg, Haines Falls, Platte Clove and Spruceton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. To report flooding occurring in your location, call the Albuquerque National Weather Service at 1.888.386.7637 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate slow-moving strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain, especially to the southwest of Magdalena. Between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. While additional rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch, excessive runoff and flash flooding will remain possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, secondary streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magdalena. This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 102 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy