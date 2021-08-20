Sarajevo 2021: Sebastian Meise on the “inhuman scandal” behind ‘Great Freedom’

A meditation on the life and thoughts of 19th century disability activist Helen Keller. The latest picture from documentarian and video essayist John Gianvito is a further meditation on the themes which have preoccupied much of his career: protest, social injustice, radicalism. The subject of this sparse and stripped-down film is the 19th century disability advocate, activist, lecturer and author Helen Keller. Although celebrated for finding and using a voice as a deaf and blind woman, what she chose to say with that voice – her beliefs were forthright and uncompromisingly left-wing – was sometimes received uneasily by America’s mainstream society and brought her to the attention of J. Edgar Hoover. Her words – and Gianvito lets them stand alone as texts on screen, without visual or audio accompaniment – are immensely powerful and prescient. Whether this starkly minimal approach to conveying them is the most effective approach is less certain.