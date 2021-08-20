Cancel
Sarajevo 2021: Sebastian Meise on the “inhuman scandal” behind ‘Great Freedom’

By Vladan Petkovic
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustrian director Sebastian Meise’s second film Great Freedom won the top prize at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival as well as the best actor award for Georg Friedrich. The feature, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes, is set in post-war Germany and follows Hans (Franz Rogowski) who is imprisoned again and again for being homosexual. Due to the German Criminal Code’s Paragraph 175, which made homosexual acts between men a crime, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long-time cell mate, Viktor (Georg Friedrich), a convicted murderer.

MoviesScreendaily

