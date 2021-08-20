Parents' lawsuit claims Bentonville schools lack authority to require masks
BENTONVILLE -- Three parents filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the school district seeking to overturn the district's mask mandate. The School Board, during a special meeting Aug. 11 that lasted more than four hours, voted 5-2 to require masks indoors and on buses for staff members and students ages 3 and older. Brent Leas, secretary, and Eric White, board president, voted against the measure.www.arkansasonline.com
