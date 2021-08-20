Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Parents' lawsuit claims Bentonville schools lack authority to require masks

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE -- Three parents filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the school district seeking to overturn the district's mask mandate. The School Board, during a special meeting Aug. 11 that lasted more than four hours, voted 5-2 to require masks indoors and on buses for staff members and students ages 3 and older. Brent Leas, secretary, and Eric White, board president, voted against the measure.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
State
Washington State
Bentonville, AR
Health
City
Springdale, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Board#Story Law Firm#Benton County Circuit#Rogers#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy