The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement has ordered clubs in its various competitions to have forty (40) players in their squad list for the new season. According to the GFA, this is part of efforts to encourage clubs to register players who are below the age of 17 years in their squad list for the season for player developmental purposes. The new policy will also provide more players for matches in this era of COVID-19 to ensure the smooth running of the competitions without interruptions due to infections.