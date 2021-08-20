AGE OF MYTHOLOGY EXTENDED free Download PC Game (Full Version)

Stronghold Crusader 2 APK Full Version Free Download (Aug 2021) Stronghold Crusader 2 – The long-awaited sequel of Stronghold: Crusader is here. This sequel, which was the original ‘castle sim”, has been in development for over a decade. Stronghold is back in the Middle East, circa 1189 after 12 years. It features a new engine and Havok Physics’ realistic castle destruction. Crusader 2 will recreate the addictive, fast-paced gameplay of Crusader 1 and its authentic simulation of a castle. The new Stronghold, true to its roots, will combine RTS and city-builder gameplay. You can play as either a Crusader Knight, or an Arabic freedom fighter. To decide the fate the holy lands, you will need to use a deadly array troops and destructive siege equipment. You can lead your troops into battle as Richard the Lionheart, or as the Sultan of Syria in these two historical single-player campaigns. These campaigns feature dynamic events like tornadoes and locusts swarms. Manage your desert economy and take control of vital oases to become the greatest Lord.