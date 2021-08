AC Milan are still looking at the potential of signing another striker who can grow under two experienced champions, according to a report. According to the latest from MilanNews, the Rossoneri could pursue another centre-forward in the last two weeks of the transfer window if there was the right opportunity. The management have not completely closed off to the idea of recruiting a young striker to grow at Milanello together with Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.