Sarajevo 2021: Cristina Grosan on how a death inspired ‘Things Worth Weeping For’
The feature directorial debut of Hungarian-Romanian filmmaker Cristina Grosan, Things Worth Weeping For, premiered in competition at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. The Hungarian drama-comedy follows 30-year-old Maja, played by co-writer Nóra Rainer-Micsinyei, as she struggles to deal with expectations of society, not least from her mother and boyfriend with whom she has just moved in. Everything appears to be perfect but Maja is not sure if this is really what she wants, and she is confronted with her personal dilemmas when she ends up in an apartment with a relative who turns out to be dead.www.screendaily.com
