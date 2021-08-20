Sarajevo 2021: Cristina Grosan on how a death inspired ‘Things Worth Weeping For’

On Thursday, Aug. 19, ODC/Dance, San Francisco’s contemporary dance company founded and led by Artistic Director Brenda Way, premieres its first full-length film: Up for Air/Decameron. Although its title may evoke early pandemic messages of resilience and memories of book-clubbing 14th-century short stories from Boccaccio’s collection, the work was actually originally conceived four years ago. Way was sickened by the toxic political era of the Trump administration and wanted to analogize the environment in Washington, D.C., to a national illness. She became interested in how Boccaccio used the frame narrative of 10 young people who had escaped the Black Death in Florence in a secluded rural villa to tell love stories. “The original idea when we did it at the studio was to have the lobby full of newspapers, Fox News, and all the disturbing vitriol that we were surrounded by — and then when you’d walk into the studio, it would be love stories in contrast to that. And it would be beautiful,” Way says.