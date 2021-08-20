Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sarajevo 2021: Cristina Grosan on how a death inspired ‘Things Worth Weeping For’

By Vladan Petkovic
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feature directorial debut of Hungarian-Romanian filmmaker Cristina Grosan, Things Worth Weeping For, premiered in competition at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. The Hungarian drama-comedy follows 30-year-old Maja, played by co-writer Nóra Rainer-Micsinyei, as she struggles to deal with expectations of society, not least from her mother and boyfriend with whom she has just moved in. Everything appears to be perfect but Maja is not sure if this is really what she wants, and she is confronted with her personal dilemmas when she ends up in an apartment with a relative who turns out to be dead.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarajevo#Inspiration#Feature Film#Liquor#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Was Una Stubbs Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Fans in the U.K. and U.S. are mourning the death of talented actor Una Stubbs. The 84-year-old, who "had been ill for a few months," died surrounded by family at her home in Edinburgh, her children and agent told BBC on August 12. Stubbs has been acting for decades, first becoming a star in the '60s in films like "Summer Holiday" and the hit U.K. sitcom "Till Death Do Us Part." Still, she gained new fans starring the popular series "Sherlock," with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Disturbed Earth’: Sarajevo Review

A reflection on the Srebrenica massacre and its reverberations today in the semi-abandoned town. Dirs: Kumjana Novakova, Guillermo Carreras-Candi. Spain/Bosnia & Herzegovina/North Macedonia. 2021, 72min. A documentary counterpart to Jasmila Zbanic’s Oscar-nominated, widely-distributed Quo Vadis, Aida?, Kumjana Novakova and Guillermo Carreras-Candi’s elliptically spare Disturbed Earth evokes the 1995 massacre at...
MoviesScreendaily

Fortissimo Films boards Venice Horizons title ‘Inu-Oh’

Amsterdam-based sales outfit Fortissimo Films has taken all rights outside Asia to new Japanese animated musical Inu-Oh from director Masaaki Yuasa. Produced by Japanese animation studio Science SARU, the film will have its world premiere in Venice’s Horizons section next month, before showing as a special presentation at Toronto. The...
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo 2021: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović on the character dynamics of ‘Murina’

With her feature directorial debut Murina, Croatian filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović won the Camera d’Or at Cannes and is now competing at Sarajevo Film Festival. The drama centres on a family living on a seemingly idyllic Croatian island, who are fixated on the idea of selling up and reversing their past mistakes. The cast includes newcomer Gracija Filipović, Leon Lučev, Danica Ćurčić and Cliff Curtis.
MoviesScreendaily

LevelK boards Toronto title ‘Zalava’ (exclusive)

LevelK has boarded international sales for Iranian drama Zalava, which will screen in Toronto’s Midnight Madness and Venice Critics’ Week. Arsalan Amiri, who previously served as screenwriter on Titi and Nahid, makes his feature directorial debut with the film. The drama is set in 1978 in a small village called Zavala, where the villagers claim there is a demon amongst them. A young sergeant arrests an exorcist for fraud, causing fear and anger to escalate in the village.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Journal About Zelimir Zilnik (ZZZ)’: Sarajevo Review

Janko Baljak’s documentary tracks Zelimir Zilnik’s eclectic big-screen career. A major figure in European filmmaking for over half a century belatedly gets his documentary due in Janko Baljak’s Journal About Zelimir Zilnik (ZZZ, short for Zurnal o Zelimiru Zilniku.) Cramming a bewilderingly profilic and eclectic big-screen career into just 91 minutes, this film breaks no new ground stylicstically, but works well as a primer for those unfamiliar with Zilnik’s output. Even seasoned cinephiles are often in need of such an introduction, the Yugoslavia-born Serb having seldom enjoyed the international acclaim of his so-called ’Black Wave’ peers such as Dusan Makavejev and Goran Paskaljevic.
MoviesScreendaily

BFI London Film Festival adds Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog has been selected as the American Express Gala at this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 6-17). The film will receive its UK premiere on Monday, October 11 at new LFF Gala venue the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. Campion and key cast are expected to attend.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Great Freedom’ wins top prize at Sarajevo Film Festival

Sebastian Miese’s Austrian-German drama Great Freedom has won the Sarajevo Film Festival’s top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo for best feature film. The 2021 winners were announced at an awards ceremony last night (August 20). The film received its world premiere at Cannes last month, where it played in Un Certain Regard and won the jury prize.
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo directors assess 2021 festival, region's new film and TV academy

Pushing forward with an in-person 27th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival has been a “brave” and successful decision, according to festival director Mirsad Purivatra and co-director Jovan Marjanovic. “Two years [without a festival] would be a disaster,” says Purivatra. “I thought it was reasonable to invest and be brave...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Martyrs Lane’: Fantasia Review

Strange visions haunt Ruth Platt’s melancholy supernatural story. Dir/scr: Ruth Platt. UK. 2020. 96 mins. A little girl in a big house, all gloomy cavernous rooms which incrementally reveal their secrets, is visited each night by someone claiming to be her guardian angel. But the ashen child who taps at 10-year-old Leah’s (Kiera Thompson) window every evening may not have her best interests at heart. This skin-prickling supernatural story crafts an effectively airless atmosphere of uncanny melancholy. It’s the kind of horror which eschews jump scares in favour of a more subtle, gauzy sense of unease, a slow-burning discomfort that creeps up on the audience like a half-seen shadow. It’s not exactly terrifying, but there’s an oppressive sense of menace which is magnified by the high-quality performances from the two young stars, and by the nervily watchful camerawork.
San Francisco, CAsfcv.org

A Feature Film Inspired by Boccaccio’s Tales of Love During the Black Death

On Thursday, Aug. 19, ODC/Dance, San Francisco’s contemporary dance company founded and led by Artistic Director Brenda Way, premieres its first full-length film: Up for Air/Decameron. Although its title may evoke early pandemic messages of resilience and memories of book-clubbing 14th-century short stories from Boccaccio’s collection, the work was actually originally conceived four years ago. Way was sickened by the toxic political era of the Trump administration and wanted to analogize the environment in Washington, D.C., to a national illness. She became interested in how Boccaccio used the frame narrative of 10 young people who had escaped the Black Death in Florence in a secluded rural villa to tell love stories. “The original idea when we did it at the studio was to have the lobby full of newspapers, Fox News, and all the disturbing vitriol that we were surrounded by — and then when you’d walk into the studio, it would be love stories in contrast to that. And it would be beautiful,” Way says.
MoviesScreendaily

Karlovy Vary 2021: Andrius Blaževičius talks love and freedom in ‘Runner’

Screening as part of East of the West competition at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (August 20-28), Runner is the second feature from Lithuanian filmmaker Andrius Blaževičius. It focuses on Maria (Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė) who is frantically searching for her boyfriend Vytas (Marius Repšys) after he suffers a...
Mental HealthScreendaily

Indie producers call for mental health body for film industry

A mental health body for the film industry could help set much-needed standards and hold “bad behaviour” accountable, according to a Sarajevo CineLink panel of producers. US producer Malikkah Rollins, who is also director of industry and education at DOC NYC and co-founder of mental health initiative Documentality, insisted that more industry-wide resources are needed to tackle the issue.
MoviesScreendaily

‘​Runner’: Karlovy Vary Review

Andrius Blazevicius’ semi-sequel to The Saint delivers ”a kinetic, pummelling experience”. Dir: Andrius Blazevicius. Lithuania 2021. 87 mins. Five years after his dour, religion-themed debut The Saint, Lithuanian writer-director Andrius Blazevicius delivers a stirring semi-sequel with the much more propulsive Runner. Built squarely around a punishingly physical performance by newcomer Zygimante Elena Jakstaite — playing a stressed-out young woman frantically tracking her mentally-unstable boyfriend around the streets of Vilnius — it’s a kinetic, pummelling experience which rewards resilient viewers.
MoviesScreendaily

’C’mon C’mon’, ’The French Dispatch’, ‘Dune’ among NYFF59 Spotlight selections

Mike Mills’s upcoming Telluride world premiere C’mon C’mon starring Joaquin Phoenix, Denis Villeneuve’s imminent Venice world premiere Dune and North American premieres of Cannes selections The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson and Marx Can Wait from Marco Bellochio are among the Spotlight programme at the 59th New York Film Festival (NYFF59) that runs September 24-October 10.
MoviesScreendaily

Polish LGBTQ+ distributor Tongariro expanding into production (exclusive)

Poland’s only dedicated LGBTQ+ distributor Tongariro Releasing is making its first foray into production this autumn with Kamil Krawczycki’s feature debut Elephant which is described as “a family drama plus a beautiful gay romance set in the Polish countryside.”. Speaking to Screen at this week’s Polish Days in Wroclaw, Tongariro...
WorldScreendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Censor’ looks to scare up audience

Prano Bailey-Bond’s UK horror Censor starts its run in UK-Ireland cinemas this weekend, released by Vertigo Releasing. The film will open in 170 sites. It is Bailey-Bond’s directorial debut, produced by Helen Jones for Silver Salt Films, with Rook Films and Timpson Films, plus backing from the BFI Film Fund, Film4 and Ffilm Cymru Wales.

Comments / 0

Community Policy