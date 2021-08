Star Trek: Lower Decks is back for its second season on Paramount+. One of the reasons Star Trek fans enjoy the series is how it references many past Star Trek stories in Easter eggs. That will continue into the second season, but there are some pieces of Star Trek canon that the show won't touch. In a recent interview with IGN, Mike McMahan explained that certain Star Trek stories create such continuity quagmires that it's mostly not worth it to try to dig into them. But more than anything, every Star Trek series wants to create an identity that isn't merely more of what came before.